Horoscope Today, May 26: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Today, you might feel nostalgic as you look through photo albums and remember past times. You might feel emotional and old feelings that you thought were gone could bring tears to your eyes. Also, you would share some wonderful moments with your beloved today.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky color - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Today seems to be not a favorable one for you as you might indulge into conflicts, arguments ot disputes. Stars says you should maintain a low profile and stick to your own work and don’t meddle in extraneous issues.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky color - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You might experience emotional turmoil today, however, you aren’t alone in your quest for emotional stability. Sharing your feelings with your near and dear ones will help you feel better.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky color - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Today you are likely to reach an important milestone in life. This might cause envy toa few people who may try to harm you. You have to either try to help them out of their miseries, or prepare for a battle.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky color - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

It will be a favorable day for you as you will be able to channel your energy effectively. Finacial benefits are there on your cards. You will also have the opportunity to participate in social functions and all your work will get completed on time.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky color - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Most of the time you deal with the facts, however, today some of your facts may be challenged by intense emotions that you fear most. You may find it hard to deal with it but don’t worry, this shall pass.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky color - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

You will start your day with a motto -‘Arise, awake and sleep not till the goal is reached’. You will be very active today when it comes to finishing tasks at workplace. You will also motivate and stimulate others to perform.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky color - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Despite a secured job and a harmonious home environment, long-term, financial security will keep bothering you. However, your cards shows unexpected monetary gains can solve your worries to some extent.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky color - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Today, your emotions might overpower you and you may act irrationally and emotionally instead of reasonably and civilly. Stars says, you need to be careful about targeting your frustration at the people who can help you the most.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky color - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Equal experience of pain and pleasure on your cards today. Your wit can get you whatever you want, but you should use it in the right way.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky color - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

It will be great day today as good news may hit your home. Promotion, profit andscholarship, anything you’ve been working for will be achieved. You are ingenuous, and your toughest problems will also be solved with consummate ease.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky color - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Being a friend in need is what your day will be about. You might make new acquaintances and associations.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky color - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

