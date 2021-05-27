Horoscope Today, May 27: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You will be yearning for new experiences that get you out of your comfort zone. You may be making plans of traveling or taking up a new educational course.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

You may seek an escape from reality and wander into a dreamy mood of fantasies. It is a good time to relax and just listen to what your heart desires.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You will be focusing on your romantic relationships today. Prepare for a heart-to-heart conversation with your partner on a romantic date-night.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You may get pulled in memories of the past today. Try not to drown into some hurtful memories that may disorient your from your current path.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Today your productive self needs to take a back seat. Focus on what brings your joy and little hobbies or activities that make you take things less seriously.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

It is best if you wait before making that big purchase. Today is all about relaxing and focusing on your family life.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

You may be struggling to find your footing between reality and romantic fantasy. Try not too hard to please people and focus on what makes you happy.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

You may be too delusional about a certain relationship in your life. Try looking at your partner from a different perspective and things may become clear.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Things may be crystal clear or extremely confusing for you right now. Whatever may be the case, you need to relax and clear your mind.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

You are seeking solitude to heal. Things may appear a bit confused on the work front. Try to take things slow.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

An emotional conversation with friends or family helps you come out from your stress. Socialising may provide some relief to your self-critical persona.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

You are focusing on your ambitions today. You may have to set some boundaries when it comes to your romantic relationships.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

