Horoscope Today, May 27: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)
You will be yearning for new experiences that get you out of your comfort zone. You may be making plans of traveling or taking up a new educational course.
- Lucky number - 1, 8
- Lucky colour - Red
- Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E
- Rashi lord - Mangal
Taurus: (April 20- May 20)
You may seek an escape from reality and wander into a dreamy mood of fantasies. It is a good time to relax and just listen to what your heart desires.
- Lucky number - 2, 7
- Lucky colour - White
- Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U
- Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)
Gemini: (May 21- June 20)
You will be focusing on your romantic relationships today. Prepare for a heart-to-heart conversation with your partner on a romantic date-night.
- Lucky number - 3, 6
- Lucky colour - Yellow
- Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha
- Rashi lord - Mercury
Cancer: (June 21- July 22)
You may get pulled in memories of the past today. Try not to drown into some hurtful memories that may disorient your from your current path.
- Lucky number - 4
- Lucky colour - Milky
- Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha
- Rashi lord - Moon
Leo: (July 23- August 23)
Today your productive self needs to take a back seat. Focus on what brings your joy and little hobbies or activities that make you take things less seriously.
- Lucky number - 5
- Lucky colour - Golden
- Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta
- Rashi lord - Sun
Virgo: (August 23- September 22)
It is best if you wait before making that big purchase. Today is all about relaxing and focusing on your family life.
- Lucky number - 3, 8
- Lucky colour - Green
- Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na
- Rashi lord - Mercury
Libra: (September 23- October 22)
You may be struggling to find your footing between reality and romantic fantasy. Try not too hard to please people and focus on what makes you happy.
- Lucky number - 2, 7
- Lucky colour - White
- Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta
- Rashi lord - Venus
Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)
You may be too delusional about a certain relationship in your life. Try looking at your partner from a different perspective and things may become clear.
- Lucky number - 1, 8
- Lucky colour - Red
- Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya
- Rashi lord - Mars
Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)
Things may be crystal clear or extremely confusing for you right now. Whatever may be the case, you need to relax and clear your mind.
- Lucky number - 9, 12
- Lucky colour - Yellow
- Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha
- Rashi lord - Jupiter
Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)
You are seeking solitude to heal. Things may appear a bit confused on the work front. Try to take things slow.
- Lucky number - 10, 11
- Lucky colour - Cyan
- Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja
- Rashi lord - Saturn
Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)
An emotional conversation with friends or family helps you come out from your stress. Socialising may provide some relief to your self-critical persona.
- Lucky number - 10, 11
- Lucky colour - Cyan
- Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh
- Rashi lord - Saturn
Pisces: (February 19- March 20)
You are focusing on your ambitions today. You may have to set some boundaries when it comes to your romantic relationships.
- Lucky number - 9, 12
- Lucky colour - Yellow
- Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha
- Rashi lord - Jupiter
