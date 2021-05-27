india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Horoscope Today, May 27: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs
2-MIN READ

Horoscope Today, May 27: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

(Representative pic: Shutterstock)

(Representative pic: Shutterstock)

Horoscope 27 May 2021: Check out daily astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs. Find your lucky colour, lucky number for Thursday

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You will be yearning for new experiences that get you out of your comfort zone. You may be making plans of traveling or taking up a new educational course.

  • Lucky number - 1, 8
  • Lucky colour - Red
  • Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E
  • Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

RELATED NEWS

You may seek an escape from reality and wander into a dreamy mood of fantasies. It is a good time to relax and just listen to what your heart desires.

  • Lucky number - 2, 7
  • Lucky colour - White
  • Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U
  • Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You will be focusing on your romantic relationships today. Prepare for a heart-to-heart conversation with your partner on a romantic date-night.

  • Lucky number - 3, 6
  • Lucky colour - Yellow
  • Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha
  • Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You may get pulled in memories of the past today. Try not to drown into some hurtful memories that may disorient your from your current path.

  • Lucky number - 4
  • Lucky colour - Milky
  • Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha
  • Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Today your productive self needs to take a back seat. Focus on what brings your joy and little hobbies or activities that make you take things less seriously.

  • Lucky number - 5
  • Lucky colour - Golden
  • Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta
  • Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

It is best if you wait before making that big purchase. Today is all about relaxing and focusing on your family life.

  • Lucky number - 3, 8
  • Lucky colour - Green
  • Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na
  • Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

You may be struggling to find your footing between reality and romantic fantasy. Try not too hard to please people and focus on what makes you happy.

  • Lucky number - 2, 7
  • Lucky colour - White
  • Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta
  • Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

You may be too delusional about a certain relationship in your life. Try looking at your partner from a different perspective and things may become clear.

  • Lucky number - 1, 8
  • Lucky colour - Red
  • Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya
  • Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Things may be crystal clear or extremely confusing for you right now. Whatever may be the case, you need to relax and clear your mind.

  • Lucky number - 9, 12
  • Lucky colour - Yellow
  • Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha
  • Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

You are seeking solitude to heal. Things may appear a bit confused on the work front. Try to take things slow.

  • Lucky number - 10, 11
  • Lucky colour - Cyan
  • Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja
  • Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

An emotional conversation with friends or family helps you come out from your stress. Socialising may provide some relief to your self-critical persona.

  • Lucky number - 10, 11
  • Lucky colour - Cyan
  • Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh
  • Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

You are focusing on your ambitions today. You may have to set some boundaries when it comes to your romantic relationships.

  • Lucky number - 9, 12
  • Lucky colour - Yellow
  • Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha
  • Rashi lord - Jupiter

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 27, 2021, 06:30 IST