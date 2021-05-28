Horoscope Today, May 28: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Today, you are focused on your career. It is a good day to make some important professional connections and work on your projects that may bring you some positive attention.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Your emotional self may be able to find some balance today. It is a good day to go out for some fun activity that brings your joy. News regarding finances may surface.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Romantic relationships have taken the priority in your life. You and your partner might try to understand the dynamics of the bond that you share. Working together with them will bring the answer.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You will be confronted with a reality check today. Work with an open mind and understand your strengths and weaknesses. Do not ignore the messages that you spiritual self is sending you.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You may be involved in some team-work and given your charming personality, this will be a great opportunity to establish some important connections.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

You need to cut yourself some slack today. Things will feel easy and relaxing today, so do not pressurise yourself unnecessarily.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Your focus will be diverted to some big life plans today. There will be important conversations around your future planning. Do not forget to keep yourself grounded.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

It will not be easy to have a conversation with your partner today. Shift your focus to yourself and listen to what your mind and heart are telling you. Have a fulfilling talk with a friend.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Some thoughts about your self-worth may be messing up with your mind. Take this opportunity to analyse your feelings as they come, without any filter. Those in romantic relationships may receive some good news.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Today, you are bouncing back to normal life after spending some time alone in healing and reconnecting with yourself. For those looking for new job opportunities, you may receive good news today.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You may seek some time with yourself today. Listen to what your heart and mind is saying to you. Your creative self is also bursting with inspiration.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Socialising is onthe cards today. Make plans of reconnecting with your friends or family members.This will be a good day.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

