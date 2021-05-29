Horoscope Today, May 29: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You may feel compelled to look back on your journey and rethink some of the decisions you have made. On the work front, avoid taking any rash decisions.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Financial matters may beckon you. You may have to review your finances from savings to investments. Today, you may also try to revive some old hobbies or talents.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You will be focusing on your personal growth today. Spend some time with yourself and introspect.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

This is the time when you have to see yourself in its absolute raw form. Confront the good and the bad parts of yourself and embrace them.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You will be reconsidering your social circle and the long-term plans that you made. It is time to analyse what you really want and what may just be an illusion.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Take the much-needed rest today and rethink your career plans today. Do not be afraid of the things you cannot control, do your best instead.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

There are some decisions to be made by you. It is a good time for some re-evaluation of your choices and consulting close confidants for guidance.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Today, you may feel mentally exhausted. For those in romantic relationships, this is the time when you may feel your relationship is going through a rough patch.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Some of you may receive a text from an ex-partner. Those in a romantic relationship may finally get to solve the issues that proved bothersome.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

You may be putting more effort into your work today. A re-evaluation of your career may also come up. In the romantic sphere, conversations may turn into arguments if there is a prior unresolved issue.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You may be recalling your past lovers, or an old flame and reconsidering your approach to love in general. For others, an old creative project will be reminded of.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Your attention will be diverted to your family today. Recalling childhood memories and how you spent time with your family may compel you to have a therapeutic conversation with someone.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

