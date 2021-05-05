Horoscope Today, May 5: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21 - April 19)

A recent setback may require you to practice patience and solitude. You will receive inspiration to work on a project or deal with some heavy issues related to personal relationships with family, friends, or significant others.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20 - May 20)

You are heading towards your path to liberation. Old wounds will be healed and new avenues will open up. Listen to what your heart desires and be honest with yourself.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21 - June 20)

If you have been facing some kind of struggle in relationships, then today is the day you address them and talk it through with your partner. You will also be gathering some insights into a project that you have been waiting to start.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21 - July 22)

Those involved in romantic relationships will be entering the next level of intimacy. Others will receive a boost of self-confidence which will help you take on any obstacle that might come your way.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23 - August 23)

There are feelings that you have bottled-up and today is the day when you might want to express them to a certain person and tell them exactly what you feel. Professionally, you are making a remarkable impression on your colleagues.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23 - September 22)

You might be looking at things from a new perspective. You will receive all the help you need to accomplish or initiate a project.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23 - October 22)

You will be having some emotionally deep conversations with your romantic partner or a family member. On the professional front, you will be channeling your ambitions and focus on a certain aim that you wish to achieve.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23 - November 21)

Today you are action-driven and are ready to finally complete the work that you have been procrastinating for a long time now.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

You may be dealing with some heavy emotions today, but there will be supportive friends and family members who would reach out.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22 - January 19)

You will be taking some important decisions today related to your work. There will also be some emotionally healing conversations with your partner as you confront some issues.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20 - February 18)

You are highly motivated today to show the world your talents. Your creative side is coming to the fore and will be much appreciated.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Avoid any situation that might prove emotionally heavy for you. Today is all about self-care so pamper yourself with whatever makes you happy and relaxed.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

