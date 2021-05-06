Horoscope Today, May 6: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Your past experiences will benefit you today. Receiving a good news seems possible. People associated with music and literature might get fame.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky color - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Aa, Le, Ee

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

The heart never lies and you need to follow it today. Monetary benefits are knocking your door. You will get support from your life partner. Take advice from your father.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky color - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

The day seems to be quite favorable for you as things will work as per your plan. Your differences with siblings will get resolved. Avoid thinking unilaterally and be good towards your colleagues.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky color - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You might face ego problems with your colleagues in the office. Things will not work as per your plan, however, keep patience. Your money will be spent on health services.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky color - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Your stars seem to be in favor as seniors will depend heavily on you. Business and other things will get completed as per your plan. People associated with the field of education will be benefited.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky color - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Today you will be involved in some social service bymaking your ideas beneficial for people. The atmosphere at home will be good. Avoid doing anything in haste.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky color - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Your business might bring more than expected profit. Don’t trust anyone easily and avoid going to crowded places.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky color - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Try to maintain the balance between your speech and behavior. Don’t be careless about your health. You might be worried about children’s future.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky color - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Career, as well as health, will be good for Sagittarius. Students will be very cautious about their studies. Don’t get instigated by others. The day will be very energetic for you.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky color - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

The day will be a happy day for students studying law. People in administration might face stress. Need to control your unnecessary expenses.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky color - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Your financial condition will be excellent today. You will be fully focused on your career. You will have a romantic time with your life partner.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky color - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

If you are planning to invest money in a new business, it’s not a good time to do so. You might face tension in your mind. You might also face problems in your love life. Avoid unnecessary travel and be careful while working.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky color - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

