Horoscope Today, May 7: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You have been spending these past days nursing your wounds, and now you are ready to come out and embrace the world once again. On the work front you may be facing some obstacles, but balance will come in soon.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

You will be seeking solitude today. Socialising might not sound like a great idea to you today. On the work front you may be feeling the urge to take up an independent path and start up something of your own.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You are in the mood to take a break from your hectic work schedule and catch up with your friends and family. You may also be involved in a secret romantic connection and waiting before you make things official.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You will be working on your personal projects and receiving a boost of confidence in that direction. In terms of communication and building network, this day can prove beneficial.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You will be reconnecting with your friends today. Professionally, some new information will come to light that might compel you to make an important decision.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

You may need to confide into your friends and reveal the issues that have been bothering you for a long time. Some important conversations regarding your career may also take place.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

You may be confessing the feelings of your heart to a special someone who has been on your mind for quite a long time now. In terms of career, there might be some obstacles coming your way.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

You have been spending some time looking after yourself and listening to your body. With the healing process complete, you are ready to get back to work and do wonders.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You may go on a fun date night today where wholesome conversations await you. Meanwhile, for others, focus on your work projects and pursue your goals.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

You may require some time with yourself today. On the work front, you will be very focussed in your projects as long as people around you keep away from you.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You will be under the spotlight today as your personality exudes confidence and uniqueness that can only come from you. Brace yourself for some positive attention.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

You may have to pay attention to your finances today. Also work on your creative projects will be smooth as productive mindset receives encouraging boost.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here