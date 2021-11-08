Horoscope Today, November 08, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius and Other Zodiac Signs

As the Moon enters the waxing crescent phase this Monday, November 8 Aries must avoid confrontations and quarrels. Great time for Geminis professionally and personally. The first day of the week will witness Cancerians grow financially strong. Leos might be at the centre of attention on the professional front. Taureans need to tread carefully on the romantic front. Libras will find peace helping the needy. Pisces, Saggitarius need to be careful with strangers.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Be wary of Cancerians, and expect emotional turbulence

You will find yourself prioritizing health and feel extremely touched by familial love. As real estate promises good returns, take your work very seriously. Invitation to travel abroad might be on the cards. As your rashi lord Mars ruled the day, your lucky alphabets would be A, L, E and try to wear red to attract good luck. Go for lucky numbers 1, 8.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Expect exhibit brilliant performance at work

Fun and enjoyment is on the cards as your finances look great. Spend time with your partner to sweeten the relationship. Your judiciousness will aid you today to achieve success. Opt for lucky alphabets Ba, Va, U and stick to the colour white before starting auspicious work. Your lucky numbers would be 2,7 as Venus controls your zodiac.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Get ready to expect some good news

You might get the news of dispute resolution. Family will shower you with lot of love. It’s a good time for those that are in politics. Vacation plan might be on the cards. Try to use numbers 3, 6 as they will be extremely lucky for you. Turn to alphabets Ka, Chha, Gha to make situations in your favour. With rashi lord Mercury ruling the day, opt for shades of yellow to fetch good luck.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

A highly favorable day, overall

Expect profitable income from commission-based work. Starting a new business venture might be a good idea. Mentally you will be at ease as a huge problem will find a resolution. You will find yourself surrounded by near and dear ones. Moon is your Rashi lord. Wear milky white to draw luck. Pick the number 4 to get favorable results. Your lucky alphabets are Da, Ha.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Be careful with expenses

Your self-esteem will be on the rise but don’t give in to what strangers recommend. Avoid negligence and sloth. As you will experience uncertainty and fear emotionally, be ready to face challenges at work. You will emerge victorious and be at the centre of attention at the end. Before starting any auspicious or important work seek blessings from your rashi lord, the Sun. Pick clothes that are in hue of golden colour. Attract good luck with lucky number 5. Note down Ma, Ta as your lucky alphabets.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

For Virgos, it could be a bit stressful

Guard your self-esteem. Try to get involved in religious activities to find solace. Look after your health, specially the blood pressure. Your job is likely to keep you pretty occupied. On a brighter side, expect to gain from property deals. Mercury is your ruling planet and green must be your go-to colour to ensure good luck. Go with numbers 3, 8 to turn things in your favour. Consider using these lucky alphabets Pa, Tha, Na to commence crucial work.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Charitable work will bring mental peace

Great time for students to excel in academics. Those investing in share market will witness satisfactory results. You will find yourself motivated to stay healthy. Do devote time in spiritual practices, and help the underprivileged.

Seek the blessings of your rashi lord Venus. Bank upon lucky numbers 2, 7. Wear or include the colour white to ensure good luck. Turn to the lucky alphabets Ra, Ta as they promise good luck.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpions must not shy away from showing off their intellectual prowess

You might get some good news from the maternal side. Health will be fine and you will get along pretty well with your superiors in the work front. Those that are in the field of engineering and fashion need to buckle up to get desired outcomes.

With Mars your rashi lord, make sure to wear clothes in the shades of red as you head for important work. Make a note of the numbers 1, 8; and alphabets Na, Ya as these are supposed to prove extremely lucky for you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Avoid taking suggestions from outsiders when it comes to family issues

Be careful while spending money. You will find yourself anxious. Refrain from fights with your elders and deal with domestic issues calmly. Don’t think too much about your shortcomings.

Make things in your favor by opting for numbers 9, 12. Trust the blessings of your ruling planet Jupiter in times of trouble to guide you. Wear shades of yellow to attract good luck. Remember to use lucky alphabets will be Bha, Dha, Pa, Dha to get auspicious work done successfully.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Turn to the lucky numbers 10, 11 to ensure a favorable situation

You will experience peace and happiness. A lot of appreciation will pour in. Finances and health look great. Good time to unwind and enjoy a luxurious day. Saturn is your rashi lord. Use cyan shades to draw good luck. Pick lucky alphabets Kha, Ja for any auspicious work.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Peace will prevail in your domestic life

You will find yourself inclined to yoga, meditation and exercises. Great time for family bonding. Spend time with your father to discuss issues and seek his advice. Good news for unmarried people might be on the cards. Seek blessings of your ruling planet, Saturn to make things favorable.

It will be beneficial if you choose Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh as your lucky alphabets. Opt for colours in shades of cyan to attract good luck.It’s best to choose lucky numbers 10, 11 as they will aid you to get desired outcomes in your ventures.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Health might trouble Pisces

Focus on your health (specially throat, stomach). Don’t get bogged down if there’s a loss in business. Let not work stress affect your mental peace. Spend time with your family. Jupiter’s blessings will help you make your day favorable. Numbers 9, 12 will prove lucky for you while doing any auspicious work. Alphabets Da, Cha, Jha, Tha will aid you to attract good luck.

