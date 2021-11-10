Horoscope Today, November 10, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Aries, you know the art of being forceful and tactful at the same time. Taurus, be prepared for romance today. Gemini, avoid throwing a tantrum when your patience is tested. Take credit for the ideas you initiate, Cancer. Keep an open mind, Leo. Virgo, go looking for an intellectual challenge. Libra, greet the new possibilities as the air is finally getting clear. Scorpio, channel your boldness now to get what you deserve. Sagittarius, enjoy some restraint. Capricorn treat yourself for all the hard work and indulge without guilt. Aquarius, boredom is a rare occasion, embrace it. Pisces, it is important for you to express your love.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries should embrace a realistic mindset

Your natural craving and powerful sense of initiative may be challenged today. The cosmos slam the brakes on important plans, related to your sense of community and long-term goals. Aim to respond at a slower pace and embrace a realistic mindset. Mars rules your sign and numbers 1 and 8 enhance your luck. Alphabets A, L and E and colours red and orange will be helpful in your success.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus must prefer to keep the peace

Instead of ruffling feathers, prefer to keep the peace. An uncomfortable pairing in the sky will frustrate existing partnerships. Tensions around career goals and collaborations are likely to emerge. Don’t be consumed by the discomfort, just acknowledge it. Numbers 2 and 7 favour your sign ruled by Venus. Things can turn around for you by incorporating alphabets V, U and B and white colour.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini should adopt a serious mindset

It may get difficult to cultivate your playful approach to life. The cosmos is locked in intensifying the frustration. The planetary alignment is likely to upset work circumstances, travel and educational plans. Adopt a serious mindset and refrain from being overtaken by pessimism. Let alphabets C, K and G and yellow colour prove lucky for you. Mercury rules your sign and the numbers 3 and 6 will be your guiding light.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer must acknowledge the obstacles

Frustrations are running high under the skies. This cosmos brings things to a halt, especially your sense of fun, creative passions, and sex life. Acknowledge the obstacles in your way rather than needlessly blow things up. Moon rules your sign and number 4 will add the midas touch. Milky white colour and alphabets D and H and will provide support.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Give yourself space, Leo

Life is creeping to a halt so give yourself space to navigate without needing to wrestle for control. The cosmos is likely to slow down plans while brewing up heavy moods and especially when it comes to home and close relationships. Sun rules your sign and number 5 should turn things around for you. Golden colour and Alphabets M and T are likely to turn out favourable.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Virgo should step out of comfort zone

The ongoing planetary alignment is working to provide a welcome boost of energy and increase your need for action-taking. Potent releases on the creative front or romantic interests are likely. The stars encourage you to step out of your comfort zone. Alphabets T, P and N and numbers 3 and 8 will be your guiding light. The green hue adds the midas touch as Mercury rules your sign.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Re-Examine your ongoing course of action, Libra

The stars are less than pleasant, casting a heavy atmosphere on the day. These challenging alignments are likely to halt plans, especially those concerning creative potency, romantic relationships and finances. Slow down and re-examine your ongoing course of action. Venus rules your sign so alphabets T and R and numbers 2 and 7 will provide support. Light colours will prove lucky.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio, slow your pace and reassess

The stars are likely to pose an unsettling difficult landscape to throw you for a loop. The current planetary alignment is likely to illuminate your weak points, especially related to family concerns and independent action. Slow your pace and reassess for things to get better. Mars rules your sign so bright colours should turn out favourable. Alphabets Y and N and numbers 1 and 8 are likely to turn things around for you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius should re-evaluate their current circumstances

You are being urged to re-evaluate your current circumstances and take a beat. Communication concerns and mental health should be at the forefront of your awareness. The current planetary alignment can bring plans to a stop for re-assessment. Alphabets D, P, B and numbers 9 and 12 will be your guiding light. Jupiter rules your sign and the yellow colour will help you in your endeavours.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Deep Colours Will Bring You Good Luck, Capricorn

The current planetary alignment is likely to illuminate frustrations between your sense of self-confidence and your aspirations while increasing your impulsiveness. Work to acknowledge blockages on your path without flying off the handle. Let luck be by your side with numbers like 11 and 10 and alphabets J and K. Saturn is ruling your sign and deep colours will bring you good luck.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius should find an outlet for your excess energy

You are presented with some challenging terrain to navigate. The potent cosmic duo will illustrate flaws in your plans, especially concerns around meeting your personal needs and accomplishing your ambitions. Find an outlet for your excess energy, lest you explode. Saturn rules your sign so alphabets S and G are likely to turn things around for you. Numbers 10 and 11 and deep colours should turn out favourable.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Examine what needs altering, Pisces

It’s best to deal with your feelings behind closed doors. The melancholic, pessimistic cosmic landscape can fire up frustrations, deflate moods. You can also get help to examine what needs altering around your life plan. Numbers 9 and 12 and the yellow colour adds the midas touch. Jupiter rules your sign so alphabets C, D, J, and T will be your guiding light.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.