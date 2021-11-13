Horoscope Today, November 13, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

This Saturday, many zodiac signs will be in the midst of insightful conversations or revelations. For Aries, new information may inspire them to change their course of action. Leo may be indulging in a serious conversation regarding their career paths, while Scorpios will have to come out clean to their romantic partners. Libras must expect a much-anticipated conversation regarding finances.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

A wake up call in romantic life for Aries

You may encounter some new information which may serve as a wake-up call in your intimate relationships. This incident may encourage you to break away from a stagnant situation and address some past experiences with a new perspective. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like a purple this Saturday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Some drama in relationships likely for Taurus

Those of you who are in a romantic relationship, or are in a situation with a potential partner, can expect some dramatic situations to crop up. This can go either ways for you. It may breathe fresh life into an exhausted scenario on the romantic front or make things dead for good. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like pastel blue for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Saturday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for Gemini this Saturday

This Saturday you may feel suffocated in your monotony and work life balance which has been restricting you from fully reaching your potential. This frustration may prompt you to make some decisions where you will try to find your freedom. Colours like mauve will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Saturday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Revelations regarding personal life for Cancer

You may come face to face with a revelation that directly discloses your real creative interests and personal enjoyment. This revelation may encourage you to change your current path and choose a profession or a project that caters to your real interests. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a coral shade colour this Saturday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo will get into conversations around career

It is all about your professional growth and how you want to take your journey forward. Expect some discussions with your seniors or family members regarding your next step in your career path. You can also take this opportunity to broach difficult topics that need a fresh perspective. For others this weekend may bring in a romantic date night for you. Your lucky colour this Saturday is royal blue while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo likely to take out time for hobby

Today you will find yourself in a frustrating position as you encounter some challenges in your work or personal life. Even though you will be bubbling with energy, the solution to this challenge will only come through patience and perseverance. You may also take some break and divert your energy to some other hobby for a while. Your lucky colour this Saturday is emerald green as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra may discuss finances with partner

Expect some serious conversations regarding your financial situation this weekend. If you are in a romantic relationship, this Saturday you and your partner may have to discuss a financial arrangement. Meanwhile, others will be finding themselves in a peaceful environment connecting with their mind, body, and soul. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear beige and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Mustard yellow is the colour of the day for Scorpio

You will find yourself indulging in some candid and harshly honest conversations with your partner today. It will be better if you clear the air and any misconceptions regarding each others’ past in a mature way now rather than building up a mess for the future. This may seem like a tough task but it will only make your relationship stronger. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour mustard yellow will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support this Saturday.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius likely to keep low profile today

Find yourself indulging in some eye-opening conversations that will prompt you to make some changes in your habits. Others can expect revelations around their work-life balance and self-defeating mental patterns. You must feel good to take it easy and take on a low profile. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Saturday is fuschia. For Saturday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Numbers 10 and 11 may bring in luck for Capricorn

You might be experiencing a change of heart regarding someone today. This experience calls for a heart to heart conversation with a potential partner who may help you bring in a fresh perspective about your own feelings. Some of you may also address long-standing issues concerning friend groups and romantic interests. Your lucky colour for the day is brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune this Saturday.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Career matters in focus for Aquarius

You will encounter insights into your family or your own career choices. This may prompt groundbreaking conversations or news around your home life, family, and career path. You must use this knowledge to free up space around stagnant problems in these domains. For some others there might be an opportunity to tap into some hobbies. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Saturday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Colour fluorescent pink likely to suit Pisces today

This Saturday will bring you a fresh perspective on your current career trajectory. This may inspire you to change your path or bring in some new elements that will enhance your end result. For some others today may feel like you are losing sense of boundaries with a friend or a partner. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour fluorescent pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Saturday.

