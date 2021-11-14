Horoscope Today, November 14, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

Accept life by letting go of things, Aries. Taurus, socialize with coworkers to foster teamwork. Don’t penny-pinch, Gemini. Try staying mellow, Cancer. Show that you want to maintain good will, Leo. Reach out to your friends for support, Virgo. Libra, your usual routine could be interrupted but for the best. Scorpio, Don’t exercise control on everything. A new partnership will work out if it is meant to be, Sagittarius. You must deal with your problems Capricorn. Your routine is falling into place, Aquarius. Expect to be given the responsibility of love, Pisces.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Wake up from your slumber

Wake up from your slumber. Your need for self-expression and action is invigorated. A low-activity day without cosmic intervention will make it an easy one for you. Honour your individual needs through mindful exercise and eating. Planet Mars rules your sign and letters A,L,E will be your guide. Your luck will shine around numbers 1, 8 and bright colours, like a purple.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Focus on solo efforts

You are going from extrovert to introvert. You will get help to wrap up stories concerning friendship before you move forward into solitary. Focus on solo efforts and seek out rest and recuperation. Expect a chilled out and uncomplicated day. Planet Venus is the ruler of your sign, hence you will be guided by letters B, V, U and numbers 2 and 7. Wear subtle colours for luck.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Catch up with friends

Send your focus towards your social life and take your mind off your career concerns. An ideal day to catch up with friends or call some old friends over the phone. Feel your best with your community and don’t stress the rest. Mauve colour will be good for you as Mercury rules your sign. Numbers 3, 6 and letters K, C and G, will be lucky for you.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Wear a coral shade for luck

You’ve been immersed in your dream world lately. The universe will shake you awake with changes waiting in the wings to be welcomed. You are being encouraged to send your focus towards your present career story. Moon is ruling your sign so wear a coral shade for luck. Number 4 and alphabets like H, D will bring you all the guidance you need.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You have been making headway

The universe is helping you heal ancient wounds. You have been making headway resolving long-standing emotional blockages. You are encouraged to routine-breaking adventure and cultivating fresh perspectives. Your lucky colour is royal blue while number 5 and alphabets M, T will support you in your endeavours.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Make room for healing

Relationship matters require all of your attention. Make room for healing and intimacy right now. An ideal day to deal with long-standing emotional subjects that block the way towards improved intimacy. Keep things low-key to feel your best. Your lucky colour is emerald green as Mercury rules your sign. Focus on alphabets P,T, and N and numbers 3,8 for luck.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Let yourself ease up

You’ve been keeping productive so let yourself ease up. Slip into a more subdued headspace and move away from the need to accomplish everything. Focus towards the stories in your close relationships. Take a beat and examine the balance of give-and-take. Your sign is ruled by Venus, hence wear light colours and opt for numbers 2,7 and alphabets R,T for support in your endeavours.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Focus towards your work, life balance

The universe will start things to action, helping you put finishing touches on projects. Intimate conversations with significant others are also likely. Focus towards your work/life balance and get a head start on your workload. Your sign is ruled by Mars, hence wear the colour mustard yellow for luck. Alphabets N and Y and numbers 1, 8 will bring you support.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Seek out a good time

You’re coming out of your shell as the cosmos helps you bring closure to matters of home and family. Seek out a good time because it is an ideal day to indulge your desire. Think of self-expressive activities and a romantic rendezvous.Your sign is ruled by Jupiter hence your colour is fuschia. Alphabets B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, bring luck.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Keep a low profile

Keep a low profile as you’re likely to find yourself hankering for restorative time. You are being encouraged to hole up in the cozy space of your home and take it easy. You can easily go about your day without a lot of interference or complications. Your lucky colour is brown as Saturn rules your sign. Numbers 10, 11, and alphabets K, J will bring you fortune.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Don’t be shy about reaching out

Come up for air from the deep waters you have been swimming in. Your need for local movement, communicative connections with others and self-expression is fired up under the stars. Seek out an outlet and don’t be shy about reaching out to people for help. Choose the colour red since planet Saturn rules your sign. Alphabets G and S and numbers 10, 11 will bring you luck.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Things are lightening up

Things are lightening up, helping you bring closure to matters related to your appearance, health, and independence. The universe is sending your attention towards the state of your finances. Your desire to activate your skills and talents is increased. Your sign is ruled by Neptune and the fluorescent pink colour will suit you. Go for alphabets D, C, J, and T and numbers 9, 12 for guidance.

