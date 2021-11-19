Horoscope Today, November 19, 2021: Find Out How Lunar Eclipse Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

This Friday, the lunar eclipse will be highlighting different parts of lives for each of the zodiac signs. For Virgos, the lunar eclipse will be about taking a look at the larger picture, while for Leo it will be about focusing on their relationships and the expectations they carry. Geminis will be focusing on their self-growth and introspecting. Let us take a look how Friday’s lunar eclipse will affect your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

The veil will lift up

Today you will gain a sense of clarity regarding issues pertaining to relationships and partnerships. If you were concerned about how your past experiences have landed you in muck and mire of partnership phobias, today you will gain a new sense of clarity about yourself, a potential partner or your self-worth, resources, and talents. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like a pink this Thursday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

You will be under the spotlight

The lunar eclipse taking place in your zodiac sign on Friday will mark one of the most pivotal moments of the year for you. This event may put your identity, health, and individuality under a spotlight. For those of you in a relationship, this time will find you involved in relationship dynamics as you try to explore what works and what does not work for you in a functioning partnership. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like pastel blue for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Thursday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Embrace your introvert self

You will find yourself rediscovering old memories and knowledge that laid dormant in you. Today you will be taking a break from the hectic work and social life and spend time with yourself and spot the self-created ghosts that are inhibiting your growth. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Thursday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Spotlight on long term goals

You will be meeting with a revelation regarding what is worth pursuing when it comes to your long term goals. Misconceptions regarding some ideas or aims may come forth today. Some of you will be gaining confidence to find your own stage and shine. You will find yourself developing your creative potential and presenting your talent to the world at large. Moon is your ruling planet, hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Thursday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Working on emotional foundation

You will be coming across a revelation this Friday, thanks to the lunar eclipse, which will prompt you to focus your energy on shoring things up around your emotional foundation. Taking a break from your professional ambitions, you will now be shifting attention to meeting relationship expectations. Your lucky colour this Thursday will be golden as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Look at the bigger picture

For quite some time now, you have been swamped with projects and assignments either at work or for an educational endeavour which you desperately wish to fulfill. However, today you will be compelled to take a break from it all and take a step back. Go back to why you started pursuing these aims in the first place, will the accomplishment of these aims bring you what you originally desired? Your lucky colour this Thursday is emerald green as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Cherish your connections

This lunar eclipse on Friday will shift your focus on your true feelings and the connections you have built till now. Take this moment to cherish these connections. Some of you will be busy getting back in touch with the special qualities and talents that make you who you are. Also pay attention to your intimate relationships and look for revelations or calls for change that need to be accomplished. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear beige and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Redefine your goals

Friday’s lunar eclipse is critical in helping you redefine and recreate who it is you want to become in the year ahead. Some will also be redirecting their attention towards their personal relationships today, as the changes and revelations around romantic involvements will be highlighted. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support this Thursday.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Release negativity

Today you may feel as though you are undergoing a rebirth phase. Take this opportunity to shed off self-sabotaging behaviour that hinder the path of your growth. You will also observe a changing scenario highlighting the ongoing development around your commitment to your work, service, and health. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Thursday is fuschia. For Thursday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Manifesting success

You have been pouring your mind, body, heart and soul into an ambitious project for quite some time now. Friday’s lunar eclipse will shine light on your achievements so far and will also bring an opportunity for you to manifest your larger goals for the future. Cherish the connections you have made so far. Your lucky colour for the day is brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune this Thursday.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Go back to your roots

You have been keeping yourself busy with career moves and applications to elevate your professional life. However, this Friday some revelations will compel you to revisit your roots. Expect insights and changing circumstances to be revealed around family matters and home life which may affect your current routine. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Thursday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Focus on principles

Today you will find yourself taking a look at the morals and principles that guide your everyday life decisions. Expect this lunar eclipse to pull you out of the macro and shift your focus into the micro, as it shines its spotlight onto the little details that make up the larger whole of your life. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour fluorescent pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Thursday.

