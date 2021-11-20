Horoscope Today, November 20, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

Today on Saturday, November 20, those with Virgo sun sign is advised to not pay any heed to negative things, while Gemini should avoid making decisions in haste. Partner’s health will trouble Cancer. For Scorpio, business activities will run smoothly, but Aquarius will face problems in business deals. Sagittarius, you can enjoy huge financial gains from property deals.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Maintain cordial relationships with your family members

Avoid finding faults in others’ work as there might be a lapse of judgement on your part. Maintain cordial relationships with your family members. The relationship between husband and wife might be stressful. It is advised that you sort out your issues before it is too late. Today, your important work might get hindered. Your luck will shine around bright red colours. As planet Mars rules your sign, letters A,L,E, and numbers 1, 8 will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

A favourable day for businessmen

The day is favourable for business people. Working professionals might need to go on an official tour. Your performance will improve at the workplace, and you will execute the highest quality work in a limited time. Your talent will be appreciated in society. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence light blue colour, numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U are lucky for you

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Don’t make decisions in haste

The sudden changes in the behaviour of your friends will upset you. Don’t share your secrets with others. You might have to make sacrifices to fulfill the wishes of your family, however, don’t make decisions in haste. Today, you will not get time to rest due to a hectic schedule and might feel worn out. Colours like deep purple, Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Partner’s health will trouble you

After an initial slowdown, there would be a good surge in your business. You will perform brilliantly in the stock market. The borrowed money will come back. The day is highly favourable for students. You might be worried about your life partner’s health. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour and keep alphabets like H, D, and number 4 by your side.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Politicians will demonstrate their diplomatic talent

New income sources might get generated, therefore don’t miss the opportunities. There will be a good surge in your family business. Politicians will demonstrate their diplomatic talent. You will receive the full support of your family. Some old memories will come to fore. Golden colour, alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Your income sources are likely to increase

You will spend quality time with your siblings. It is advised that you don’t take any decision in emotions. There are chances of a big property deal, and your income sources are likely to increase. You might complain of a headache in the morning. Today, religious and spiritual activities will attract you. Emerald green, numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N will garner luck for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Don’t pay any heed to negative things

You might be a little dejected today, but don’t pay attention to negative things. Your performance will be under par at the workplace. Health-related problems will trouble you, therefore it is suggested that you maintain a disciplined daily routine. It wouldn’t be wise to get inclined to unlawful activities. The colour beige, numbers 2,7 and letters R,T will be your support in the upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Business activities will run smoothly

You may inherit your ancestral property today. Business activities will run smoothly. While High-rank officers will appreciate you greatly, family members will remain pleased with you. Your love relationship will intensify. Today, you will happily perform the tasks that interest you the most. As Mars is in transit, wearing the colour crimson will be lucky. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

The day will bring huge financial gains from property deals

There would be huge financial gains from property deals. If you are in job, you might get a promotion. You can also finalize some important contracts today. Your near and dear ones may arrive at your home today. Love and harmony will increase in your family. Instead of getting sentimental, listen to your mind. For Saturday, the colour yellow, letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Take a moderate diet

You might face problems due to workplace rivalry, but the day is favourable to start a new job. Don’t waste your money on unnecessary activities. You might have some difficulties in your studies today. It is advised that you take a moderate diet, some problem in veins might crop up. Brown will be your colour while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune this Saturday.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Perform Yoga

You might face difficulties with big business deals and working professionals will be distracted at the job. Don’t seek advice from outsiders concerning your personal matters. Performing Yoga and exercise will keep you healthy. Avoid being careless in court-related matters, as your enemies will be active against you. The cinnamon red, numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck today

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Don’t harbour any kind of prejudice

You may face some dilemmas today, hence don’t pay any attention to unnecessary things. You will enjoy a sumptuous meal today. Your boss will appreciate you wholeheartedly. Don’t harbour any kind of prejudice in your mind as it will impact your judgement and will be bad for your interests. The journey will fructify. Shade of fluorescent pink will suit you, while numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.