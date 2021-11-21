Horoscope Today, November 21, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

Aries, use your super focus to work through complicated projects. Taurus, ensure the right steps to maintain great health. Let yourself feel good by tending to ventures that make you happy, Gemini. Tread with caution before you commence a new project, Cancer. Leo, the purchase of new equipment will cause long-term joy. A trivial interest will become a meaningful part of your life, Virgo. Libra, admire the beauty around and poetry of nature today. Your beliefs are being solidified today, Scorpio.

Expect laughter and a lot of warmth today Sagittarius. Capricorn, be open minded as you satisfy your curiosity that needs to be satisfied. Connect with someone you are unlikely to usually bond with, Aquarius. Pisces, in with new feelings during your emotional housekeeping.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Indulge In Powerful Conversations

You are prompted into action and seek out local movement. You are also being encouraged to engage in endeavours that stimulate your mind and voice. The cosmic arrangement is offering you the opportunity to indulge in powerful conversations on the relationship front. Planet Mars rules your sign and rashi letters A,L,E will be your guide. Your luck will shine around favourable numbers 1, 8 and colours, like a red.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

An Ideal Day To Deal With Feelings

Focus on your close relationships. Tend to whatever it is that needs to be said. The unusual pairing of the universe imbues intimate conversations. An ideal day to deal with feelings of indecision among peers, friends and romantic interests. Planet Venus is the ruler of your sign, hence you will be guided by rashi letters B, V, U and favourable numbers 2 and 7. Wear white colour for luck.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Exploring Is The Next Big Thing

It is in your nature to never keep still for very long. Exploring is the next big thing with an ongoing important dialogue between your ruling sign and the stars. The cosmos makes it easy to address the blocks on the work and health front. Yellow colour will be good for you as Mercury planet rules your sign. Favourable Numbers 3, 6 and rashi letters K, C and G, will benefit you.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Keep It Low-Key

Important discussions are slipping in from all directions today. The cosmos is imbuing the day with discoveries around your creative abilities and romantic interests. You are being simultaneously encouraged to keep it low-key to avoid draining in social activities. Moon is ruling your sign so wear a milky white shade for luck, this Sunday. Number 4 is favourable for you and rashi letters like H, D will bring you all the guidance you need.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Speak Your Truth At Work

Carefully listen to the messages around your home and family. You are encouraged to closely examine the insights seeping into your awareness. The cosmos urges you to speak your truth at work and step in future-oriented discussions in the relationship department. Your favourable colour is golden while number 5 and rashi letters M, T will support you in your endeavours. Sun is the ruler of your sign.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Your Favourable Colour Is Green

There is a concern around your communication and career momentum. The cosmic landscape offers you help in validating major changes on the romantic front and expanding into new horizons on the professional front. Your favourable colour is green as Mercury planet rules your sign. Focus on rashi letters P,T, and N and numbers like 3 and 8 for luck.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Welcome Change On The Home Front

Reflect on the elements dictating your sense of self-confidence. You are busy digging deeper while re-examining your relationship to your own abilities. You are being encouraged to welcome change on the home front and step into new terrain in the work department. Your sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear white colour and opt for numbers 2,7 and rashi letters R,T for support in your endeavours.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Wear The Colour Red For Luck

This time of the year you are primarily concerned with deepening your connection to independence and self-expression and sorting out your health. The cosmic landscape offers you the opportunity to boldly speak your truth and clear frustrations. Your sign is ruled by planet Mars, hence wear the colour red for luck. Rashi letters N and Y and numbers like 1, 8 will bring you support.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Acknowledge Damaging Mental Health Habits

Pay close attention to subconscious messages that you have been receiving around your visions. The current cosmic landscape helps you acknowledge damaging mental health habits and self-defeating communication patterns. You also receive help to address past wounds. Your sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your favourable colour is yellow. Rashi letters B, D, and P, and numbers like 9, 12, bring luck.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Tackle Looming Obligations

You are drafting up future plans while getting productive. You are being encouraged to tackle looming obligations and get organized. The universe imbues your day with a strange blend of renewal and optimism. You will face issues in your community head on. Your lucky colour is cyan as planet Saturn rules your sign. Numbers 10, 11, and rashi letters K, J will bring you fortune.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Return To Activities That Offer Joy

The universe is offering important insights. You are prompted to face key facts around your professional trajectory. The cosmos energy is uplifting and brutally honest, making an interesting day conversation-wise. You are urged to return to activities that offer joy. Choose the colour cyan since planet Saturn rules your sign. Alphabets G and S and numbers 10, 11 will bring you luck.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Examine Communication Issues

You’ve got a lot on your mind and would rather be holed up in some corner of your home. It is best to surrender since you would benefit from solitude. Insights are likely to be emerging at the moment. You are being offered a fresh perspective by the cosmos to help you examine communication issues. Your sign is ruled by planet Jupiter and the yellow colour will suit you. Go for rashi letters D, C, J, and T and favourable numbers like 9 and 12.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.