Horoscope Today, November 23, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

Aries, today is a great day to open up about your feelings and desires. Taurus, don’t feel sad if you don’t receive the same response from others. Gemini, your wit and charm will do magic on others. Cancer should avoid making investments or a new launch. Know predictions for others as well.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Let yourself go with the flow

You’re tired of being a perfectly controlled person and hence, decided to let yourself go. You don’t want to restrain your feelings anymore and today is a great day to do the same. You can express your needs freely and your desires to your partner. This will also make your relationship strong. Planet Mars rules your sign, hence, Rashi letters A, L, E will be your guide numbers 1, 8 and colours, like red will make you shine.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

An ideal day to deepen your relationships

The present planetary positions could change your approach to life. You’ll need to deepen your relationships with the people around you. You’ll probably feel attracted to one of them, but be careful, as this person might not feel the same way. However, it is advisable to look on the bright side and don’t waste your energy on someone who doesn’t care about you. Planet Venus is the ruler of your sign, hence you will be guided by Rashi letters B, V, U, numbers 2 and 7 and white colour for luck.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Your wit and charm to impress people

Today, you will love to spend time with your sweetheart. There is a possibility of casual conversation culminating in a sensuous consummation. People around will be charmed by your wit and wisdom. However, you also need to let go of your controlling nature. The planetary configuration will also help you in that. The yellow colour, numbers 3, 6 and rashi letters K, C and G, will be good for you as Mercury planet rules your sign.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

A good day for Cancer to invest in stock market

Today is not a good day to invest in the stock market as things are not going too well for you. It seems an unlucky day for a stockbroker as well as manufacturers. They must delay the launch of a new product as this would pass soon. Moon is ruling your sign so wear a milky white shade for fortune, this Tuesday while Number 4 is favourable for you and Rashi letters like H, D will bring you all the luck you need.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Travel plans are likely to be cancelled

The travel bug inside you is forcing you to pack your bags, but things are not so simple. You might be excited at the prospect of going to new places, however, this won’t remain for a long time as it will get postponed. But don’t go about taking it to heart and getting all upset. Your favourable colour is golden while number 5 and Rashi letters M, T will support you as Sun is the ruler of your sign.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Time to express your feelings to the world

Unlike other occasions, today you’ll express your true feelings and won’t hide them anymore. You think that expressing your feelings is a sign of weakness, and hence you avoid expressing it. However, today you’ll let yourself go and show the world that you’re not a stone-hearted man. Your lucky colour is green as Mercury planet rules your sign. Rashi letters P, T, and N and numbers like 3 and 8 will bring you fortune and luck.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Positive changes to come in your life

Today will bring a lot of changes in your behaviour and your approach to life. You will have a new point of view on your love life. You’re no longer hung up about your body and not even distracted by it during passionate moments. You won’t be lost in your thoughts like usual instead you will be enjoying the little things in your life. You’re a new person now and will experience the pleasures of life. Your sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence go for the colour white and numbers 2,7 and Rashi letters R, T for support in your endeavours.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Don’t let your emotions control your life

Your energy and stamina will increase due to the prevailing planetary transits. Your romantic desires and your creativity will increase vigorously, however, you need to stay in control of situations. Don’t let your or anyone else’s emotions affect your life. Your sign is ruled by planet Mars, hence wear the colour red for good luck whereas Rashi letters N and Y and numbers like 1, 8 will bring you support.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Control your emotional force

You’re a sensual person and have a strong emotional force that can come out vigorously today. The people around you will be astonished by your power. While you could rule the world, try to control this energy as an excess of anything is not good. You could be thrown off balance and might regret it. Your sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour is yellow, lucky letters B, D, and P, and lucky numbers are 9 and 12.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

It’s not an energetic day

The workload at your workplace may take away all your vigour, leaving you lethargic and dull. However, you will come out of the sluggish phase soon. Being observant and attentive during meetings will help you in the long run. It seems like not a very productive day, but won’t be a very bad one either. Your lucky colour is cyan as planet Saturn rules your sign. Numbers 10, 11, and Rashi letters K, J will bring you favour.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Think before you decide

Aquarius, today might feel a little lost and confused. You’ll have to come to a decision in the near future that can affect your life. Think about the situation and then either listen to your desires or try to rein in your feelings and take the more practical route accordingly. Choose the colour cyan as planet Saturn rules your sign while alphabets G and S and numbers 10, 11 will bring you luck.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Approach to relationships can be changed

Your approach to relationships might change today as you decide to be rational instead of emotional. This sudden change of attitude could detract you from your happiness, but it could also lead to stronger and more stable relationships. Since your sign is being ruled by planet Jupiter, the yellow colour will suit you and Rashi letters D, C, J, and T and favourable numbers like 9 and 12 bring you good luck.

