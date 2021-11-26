Horoscope Today, November 26, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

This Friday will bring different developments for different zodiac signs. For Sagittarius this day will be about taking a look at the larger picture, while for Leo it will be about focusing on their personal relationships and how much they are receiving from their partners. Geminis will be contemplating the introvert and the extrovert in them. Let us take a look at how Friday will affect your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Uplifting mood

Today you will be enjoying an uplifted mood and might as well enjoy a family get together. For others, this Friday will also divert your focus on the looming workload and the state of your health and diet. Some of you may also contemplate which of the options to pursue as your career. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like a fuchsia this Friday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Balancing public and private life

Today you will be working on grounding yourself in your private life which will eventually benefit your public life. Some of you will also feel the need to cater to your pleasure, romance, and creative self-expression. You may feel more sensitive than usual this Friday, however, the stars’ advice to you is to not overthink it. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like pastel blue for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Keeping low profile

Today you will find yourself struggling to maintain a low profile as your extrovert personality attracts more people towards you. Although you may feel encouraged to keep yourself on toes and connect with those around you, there will be a tendency to reconnect with your home base and keep a low social profile. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

All about hustle

Friday will beckon you to organise your work in a proper flow. It will be a hectic day if you have your paperwork and other assignments all over the place. Some of you will also find yourself re-assessing the future of joint collaborations and financial concerns, while others might return to important conversations that have remained unfinished. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Friday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Focus on personal relationships

Today you will be exploring the give-and-take happening in the relationship department as the moon finishes its cycle in your sign. There will be an optimistic mood around close relationships while also a feeling to embrace partnership growth in a new capacity. Some of you will also be focused towards financial concerns. Your lucky colour this Friday will be golden as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Embracing independence

You will find yourself breaking free from your stay in solitude where you worked through emotional knots that needed untangling in peace. Use your newfound perspective of self to tune into the current plans that need adjusting on the work/life balance. Some of you will also find tapping into your self-expression and embracing your independence. Your lucky colour is emerald green as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Social butterfly

After months of keeping yourself locked in and working on an ambitious project, the time has come that you embrace your social surroundings. You may feel that you are in need of connection to the people you cherish and to take a closer look at the goals you have in mind. Hone in on lessons to be learned around creative self-expression and romance, while some of you may feel the need for solitude and peace. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear beige and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Career in focus

Today you will feel encouraged to contemplate your current trajectory and make any necessary adjustments. For some this might mean just one last effort to achieve that goal in your career. Some of you will examine future plans on the home and family front from a new perspective. Some will receive help in fine-tuning their future goals. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Express yourself

Today you will find yourself looking at the bigger picture. For some this may mean contemplating what next? Some others will find that they have gained the ability to unblock any pent-up feelings, making it easy to express themselves as they see fit. Attention towards career and reputation concerns may also happen. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Friday is parrot green. For Thursday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Activate hidden talent

Today some of you will find yourself rediscovering a hidden or ignored hobby which may work as a beneficial talent in future. Some of you will be seeking fresh perspectives and a break from monotony. Seize the day and let your talent take control. Your lucky colour for the day is brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Relationships in focus

Even if you want to run away from your relationship developments, you cannot. The only way is through and hence you better confront the truth as bad as it may be. There are lessons to be learnt in partnership matters. Some of you may also feel the need for privacy and desire for intimate connections. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Friday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Add the finishing touch

Today your focus will be on finishing off any pending work, or projects that have taken more than rational time. This day is also about acknowledging any pent-up emotions lingering around your work-life balance. Focus on close relationships might also happen. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Neptune so the colour fluorescent pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.