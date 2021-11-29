Horoscope Today, November 29, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

This Monday will bring good news for Aries as well as Virgo. Gemini are advised to meditate while Cancers can use their past experiences to increase their productivity at the workplace. Libra can expect support from stars in all their ventures. Know what is in store for other Zodiac signs as well.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Good news is on your way for Aries

Aries, this Monday will bring good news to your career and education. Try to stick with your daily routine and work according to your plan. Trust your hard work and don’t depend on luck as planetary positions are not in your favour. It is going to be a successful day for you. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like Sangria as Planet Mars rules your sign. Numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will guide you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus, Plan your day to avoid rush

It will be quite a busy day for you, hence, keep a plan in advance to steer clear from challenges. You need to be attentive towards your health as well. Try to get in some physical exercise in the morning and have a nutritious diet. You would need to work on your personal relationship as there are chances of a conflict with your spouse. Avoid getting into arguments to maintain peace. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence subtle colours like pastel blue will be proved lucky, whereas numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, and U will support you.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Meditation will help you to stay calm, Gemini

This Monday will bring different project ideas for you. However, you need to select the best and your experimental ability would support you in this. You might feel a bit uneasy to adjust in the public. But, your hard work and meditation practices will help you to keep yourself calm and composed while dealing with people. Try to delay the start of your new projects as it doesn’t seem to be a good time. Go for deep colours like purple as planet Mercury is your ruling lord. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3 and 6 will be proved lucky for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer must use their experiences to enhance their productivity

You may get all the needed support from the stars to understand your life. Use your experiences to enhance your productivity in your personal and professional life. Your skills and patience both are likely to be tested on Monday. However, once you get over this, progressive energies may work strongly. Moon is your ruling planet hence, go for a salmon shade this Monday for good luck while alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the support you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo, control your expenses

You may be feeling uneasy in a relationship whether it’s personal or a professional one. Some social contacts or friendships may make you feel anxious, but you need to relax. You can expect to have a joyful evening. As the day goes on, your tensions would reduce. Some planetary impacts may cause financial disturbances but you can avoid this by controlling your expenses. Since Sun rules your sign, colour golden, alphabets M, T and number 5 will bring you all the support in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Career growth is on cards for Virgo

Virgo, this Monday would bring an upward growth in your career graph. The day seems to be a beneficial phase in which you can make a mark with your sincere attempts. Planetary transits may bring financial Profit for businessmen. Monetary deals done on Monday are likely to give you fruitful results. Your lucky colour for this Monday is shell coral while numbers 3, 8, and letters P, T, and N will bring you luck as the planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Stars to favour you in all your endeavours, Libra

This week, it seems like stars will bring all the favours in almost everything that you do. An outing with your loved ones would give you happy and fun moments. Enjoy the day to the fullest as they may not come often in life. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear Mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R, T for fortune.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio, try to accept the changes and go with the flow

The planetary alignment shows changes in your life that can make you find it difficult make a new start. Once you overcome this change, it may get easy to deal with the issues. Allow everything to sink slowly in your life and you must let yourself go with the flow. If you wish to start a new venture on Monday, it is advisable to plan it after sometime. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you while Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius, new possibilities to come in your way

New possibilities will come your way on Monday. While some of them would be time bounded while others would be free to flow with. You can make changes in your projects. If you feel insecure, spend time with your beloved to feel peaceful. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck while your lucky colour is jade green.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn should express themselves

On November 29, dealing with people with brilliant personalities will help you to resolve difficulties that have been troubling you for a long time. You may face a tough time in your relationships. Be a little more expressive as it will help you to overcome the personal problem. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown, lucky numbers are 10 and 11, and lucky letters are K and J as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius must not take any decision in anger

The Monday will bring you a lucrative opportunity to learn new skills for your work. However, your marital life can experience some difficulties due to a lack of understanding. Try to maintain a cordial relationship with your spouse and avoid making relationship decisions in anger. This can strain your relationship. Don’t be harsh with your partner. Choose the colour cinnamon red, numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S since Saturn rules your zodiac sign.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Planet Neptune to rule your zodiac sign, Pisces

Pisces, there are possibilities of a change in job, a transfer or a change in your work atmosphere. Keep firm determination and discipline to get your desired results. Unplanned journey related to work is on cards. School students may face a rough time. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Neptune, hence, the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you while numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will guide you on Monday.

