Horoscope Today, November 3, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Chhoti Diwali

Wednesday, November 3, the auspicious occasion of Chhoti Diwali, will bring in many challenges for most zodiac signs. From Aries, who will dive right into a problem, to Virgos, who will call out any sort of manipulative attitude directed towards them. For Capricorn, Wednesday will bring a sign which will acknowledge their hard work. Gemini and Taurus may have to deal with some harsh revelations about themselves or others.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries should go with their instinct

This Wednesday you may feel the need to stay away from any potential failures. However, go with what your instincts say and not your experience. This is the time to test you may need to steer directly into difficulty and not only will it not destroy you, it will remind you that you’re powerful beyond measure, that you can travel through the storm and be strengthened by it.

Your luck will enhance when around bright colours, like a scarlet red this Wednesday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus will be facing complexities of relationships

You seek enjoyment in the simple pleasure of life and like to keep it that way. However, this Wednesday things might feel more complicated. The relationships you thought were simple and clear may seem to have hidden depths. For some the comforts, they valued for their simplicity may reveal previously unknown tangles. As long as you refuse to be scared off by complexity you can handle these situations.

Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like pastel blue for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Wednesday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini should acknowledge their feelings

For far too long you have been ignoring your true desires in order to protect your heart. Some of you have been going ahead with the thinking that when you don’t let yourself get too invested, then you will not be too hurt if things go off track. However, today you may have to consider your life with a little more seriousness, and your emotions like they actually hold some value.

Colours like vermillion will be good for you. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Wednesday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer should enjoy the simple things in life

Most of the time you tend to have an opinion on everything in life. You feel as though it is your duty to solve everyone’s problem and issue a statement regarding almost everything that is happening. Today, however, you will be beckoned to sit back and just live in the moment. Enjoy the simplicity of life and for once let the world shoot off its opinions sans yours.

Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear glittering champagne colour this Wednesday for luck while letters H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo must take care of themselves first

It may seem like it is your duty to get your friends out of the troubles they had led themselves into. However, you must remember that by solving your friends’ problems you may get affected yourself. You must prioritise your own happiness before you jump in to ensure others’.

Your lucky colour this Wednesday is royal blue while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo should see through the facade of others

Today you will be blessed with the ability to see right through the lies, manipulations and facades that anyone is putting up to trick others. You should be glad that this ability will save you from hurtful deception. However, it will also show you the true nature of many people you trusted earlier which might disappoint you.

Your lucky colour this Wednesday is emerald green as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra should seek advice of experts

You may be at a place in your life where you always wanted to be. However, the way ahead may seem a bit daunting and it will cause you no harm in seeking advice of people who have treaded the same path as yours. Don’t put your trust in others as a way to avoid the work of trusting yourself. Go with your own instincts that are sharp and pure, and you only have to use them.

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear beige and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R, T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio shouldn’t shy away from seeking help

It might not be in your nature to seek someone’s help considering how self-sufficient you believe you are. However, not asking for help can also cut you off completely from those around you. You must understand that there are people in your life who want to support you simply because they are human, and it is human to help each other.

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour mustard yellow will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support this Wednesday.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius should take control of their life

A sudden realisation of your limited time on this planet will urge you to take control of your life. You may want to fulfill a project or tick-off a few things from your bucket list. It is good to be aware of such things but do not get too frantic about it. No matter how hard you try, you still cannot control everything. But always leave room for the universe to surprise you.

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Wednesday is fuchsia. For Wednesday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn, you are on the right track

If you have been working on an ambitious project for quite some time now, and the results are still far away, you must consider this as a sign that you are on the right track. The amount of hard work that you have been putting in will soon come to fruition but till then you must continue what you have been doing.

Your lucky colour for the day is brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune this Wednesday.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius should appreciate the small developments

This Wednesday you may be inclined to harp over the big changes that have not taken place even though you have been manifesting them for quite some time. However, if you truly wish to receive the thing you have been seeking, you must appreciate the small blessings that have come your way till now. Trust the unknown and it will happen.

Choose the colour cinnamon brown since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Wednesday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces should accept things as they are

It may be tempting to always look for a deeper meaning behind most of the things that happen. However, today you might just want to accept things as they are. If someone was kind to you, you do not have to go out and look for a deeper meaning behind the act of kindness. Just express your gratitude.

Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour fluorescent pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Wednesday.

