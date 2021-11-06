Horoscope Today, November 6, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

Aries, there are chances that others will try to wield power over you but don’t let them succeed. Taurus, you need to pace yourself a bit and don’t wait till the last minute as it might affect your work. Lady luck to smile on Gemini today, whereas Cancer should take criticism constructively. Know what stars suggest for other zodiac signs

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Ruling planet Mars will make you feel confident

Aries, you could feel confident and would have a strong idea of exactly what you want. Don’t let others wield power over you today. Encourage cooperative behaviour among all. You can accomplish a great deal by working together only. Planet Mars will rule your sign today, hence, opt for the colour crimson red, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E for positivity.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Don’t wait until the last minute to finish your work

Taurus, today you’ll feel like there’s a ton of information crammed into your head that needs processing. Try to finish the big projects as quickly as you can. Pace yourself and don’t wait until the last minute to finish the work as it may affect the quality of your work. Set small deadlines. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear a pastel blue colour, and go for numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U to bring good luck.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Lady luck to smile on you today

Gemini, your lady luck is likely to smile on you. You are usually shy, but today is a different day as you will express your feelings freely. You will remain outgoing and share your feelings. This temporary change will do a lot of good to your ego. Mercury will be the Rashi lord, hence, the colour yellow, letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will bring you favour.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Take criticism constructively

Cancer, you would love every word of your sweetheart. Your relationship with your relatives and family will also be harmonious. Learn to restrain your problems only then you may steer clear of your troubles. The best way to deal with criticism is to take them constructively and use them to improve yourself. Moon is your ruling planet, so wear milky white colour for good luck while letters H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Emphasize on cooperation instead of competition

Leo, Take a break from what you’re doing and look at what others are doing around you. Analyse your plans in relation to those of others and see if you can gain more. Emphasize on cooperation instead of competition today. This will make your future/tomorrow better. As Sun will rule your Rashi, golden will be your lucky colour, alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Foster positive relationships with others

Virgo, get involved with the energy of today or else you get left out of the loop. Remember! Your contribution to the group is important. Maintain positive relationships with others. Think big and make a commitment to quench your thirst for knowledge and freedom through information. Mercury is the Rashi Lord, hence green emerald would add charm while numbers 3, 8, and letters P,T, and N will bring good luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Express your concern, only then you will find the solution to your problems

Libra, it’s time to add more tools to your toolbox today. Express your concerns and keep the lines of communication open, only then you’ll get helpful remedies for your problems. Don’t let yourself bog down with the emotional side of things. As Venus is the ruling planet, an iron or silver colour outfit might enhance your charm, whereas numbers 2, 7 and letters R, T for support in your work.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Add new dimension to the way you approach relationships

Scorpio, if you’re planning a trip, ask others as well. The smallest idea can become a huge plan, thanks to the prevailing winds of the day. In relationships, try adding an entirely new dimension to the way you approach. Being tractable will help you to build healthy relationships with closed ones. But be aware of complete subjugation. As Mars will rule your birth sign, the lucky colour would be red, lucky numbers would be 1, 8, and the lucky letters will be N and Y.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Don’t stuck in one thing

Sagittarius, today is not the day to get stuck doing just one thing. Learn how to multitask effectively as it will make it easier for you to integrate the different pieces of the puzzle. Think big as the more you know, the greater an asset you’ll be when it comes to solving problems. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour will be yellow, lucky letters will be B, D, and P, and luck numbers will be 9, 12.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Stay lively and upbeat

You might be in a whirlwind today, and there will be information buzzing around you. You can deal with the tone of the day. Keep the energy moving and stay lively and upbeat. You will get your answers right there waiting for you. As Saturn is the Rashi Lord, cyan colour, numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you favour.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Stay focused and keep your eyes on your goal

Aquarius, today you might be jumping around as you don’t want to stay in one place for too long. Each place will lead to where you want to go. Keep yourself focused and your eyes on your goals and keep on going. Stagnating will leave you lost in the middle of nowhere. Saturn rules your sign as well, hence, the colour cyan, numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck like Capricorn.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Take the lead and let others follow you

Take the lead and let others follow you. Be yourself and let your voice be heard by eager listeners. Information will flow freely. Be open to questions and comments from other participants as their participation is vital to your performance. The zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune hence, the colour fluorescent pink, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will guide you today.

