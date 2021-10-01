Horoscope Today, October 1, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction For Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

The first day of October month will bring some difficulties in the love life of Aries, while all work-related problems will end for Taurus today. October 1 is likely to bring some major change in the lives of Gemini. Leo, you are advised to not lend money today as you might never get it back. Sagittarius, who are associated with the banking sector will have some sort of difficulty today while, Aquarius, you have to be aware as rivals will attempt to humiliate you.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries might feel a uncomfortable due to responsibilities

Aries, people will be happy with your generosity. You might feel a little uncomfortable due to responsibilities. You are suggested to not let the mutual communication between husband and wife come to a halt. There will be difficulties in love life but you should face the situation firmly. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars, so wear a bright colour. Numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will be very lucky for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus will have to take the help of guides

Today, all workplace related problems will be resolved. You will have to take the help of guides. Marital relations will get better, and everything will be settled. You should be restrained in your behavior. You will be able to make the most out of the opportunities. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, sage green will get you luck. You will be favoured by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Friday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

The day can bring some changes in Gemini life

The day can bring some changes in your life. There is a possibility that you might suffer loss in work due to anger and haste. Thoughts of sadness and depression can bother you. You are advised to not respond to disputed matters. Don’t be disheartened as expected profit will not be available in business. Your ruling planet Mercury, which is in retrograde, hence wear colours like green, yellow for luck. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you today.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

People will look at those with Cancer sign with respect

The day will increase your supremacy in the society and among relatives too. Employed people will be easily able to achieve their goals. People will look at you with great respect. Don’t ignore your spouse’s advice as it will be of great use to you in the workplace. Lay back on silver colour today for luck while letters H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the necessary guidance.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo will experience atmosphere of peace in household life

There will be an atmosphere of peace in household life. Not just today but always keep good behavior towards your colleagues. Be careful as the problem of arthritis patients might increase. If you are looking for a new job then it will take a little longer to get success. Do not lend anyone else you will have to suffer loss. Your lucky colour for the day is golden yellow as Sun is the ruler of your zodiac sign while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Likely increase in income for Virgo

The obstacles coming in the way of progress will be removed today. There will be an increase in the income of people, who are doing private jobs. There will be some unforeseen situations in business.. Don’t disregard your younger employees. Today, your lucky color is forest green, lucky numbers are 3,8, and lucky letters are P,T, and N.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

People will shower Libra with praises

The day will give you opportunities to learn something new in the workplace. There will be some strange atmosphere in the house. People will shower you with praises. You will get a lot of money from the share market. Domestic problems can put you under pressure. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence midnight blue, numbers 2,7 and letters R,T will be your support.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio will try to complete unfinished tasks

Students might face problems from seniors. Today, you will try to complete many unfinished tasks. Lethargic behaviour will affect your performance. Lovers can ask you to go on tourism. Your sign is ruled by planet Mars hence colour vermillion, Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will be lucky for you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

White is colour of the day for Sagittarius

People associated with the banking sector will have some sort of difficulty. Today you will be sensitive regarding matters related to relationships. Fatigue and leg pain may occur, take care of your health. People will have high expectations from you and the pressure will be quite evident. Your lucky colour is white, letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will support you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn will be positive about married life

There will be high economic benefits in ancestral business. Today, you will be very positive about career and married life. Do all the work in a planned manner. Your lucky colour for the day is Cyan, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will get you the desired backing.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius will get emotional support from spouse

You are advised to not waste your time in useless things. Don’t eat food from outside. There may be some conflicts with clients. Try to control your anger today. You will get emotional support from your spouse. Rivals will attempt to humiliate you. To make your day better, choose colour Cyan, and numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

People may try to seduce Pisces by talking softly

Some child-related matter will trouble you. Do not spoil relations with officials in haste. People may try to seduce you by talking softly. There will be high opportunities of profit in the field of marketing. Be careful and alert while doing paperwork. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour yellow, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will guide you today.

