Horoscope Today, October 10, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Zodiac Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries are encouraged to seek out a new adventure

Things begin to brighten up and you are encouraged to seek out a new adventure. Break out of your comfort zone and aim to mix things up a bit. An ideal day to go on a date with a romantic interest. Red and orange are your lucky colours for your sign, being ruled by Mars. Alphabets A, L, E and numbers 8 and 1 are your lucky charm.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus must aim to keep a low profile

The cosmos is working to smoothen any sharp edges. Aim to keep a low profile and understand your focus should be around intimacy with those closest to you. An ideal day to handle any work projects. Alphabets B, V and U, numbers 2 and 7 and colour white should bring luck to you. Your sign is ruled by the planet Venus.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

A romantic day for Gemini

The cosmos is working to sweeten your love life. Things have been rough in this arena for you lately. You are being given a chance to invite some warmth back in. An ideal date to move forward with the prospective lover. Your lucky numbers and alphabets are 3 and 6, and K, C, G respectively. Yellow colour is lucky as your sign is ruled by Mercury.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Milky white is the colour of the day for Cancer

Your work and home have been the most important thing for you recently. The cosmos is working to cultivate relief for you. The current planetary energy makes it easy to handle work or home-related endeavours. Moon rules your sign and luck will favour you with number 4, alphabets, D, H and colour milky white.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo should be extra cautious today

Your patience has been tested over the last week. You may have had to be extra cautious with your actions and words and make yourself heard loud and clear at the same time. The current planetary energy makes it easy to utilize your voice around creative endeavours and feel better. Turn to number 5, golden colour and alphabets M and T for Sun rule your sign.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Good day for Virgo to regain self-confidence

Relief awaits you as you may have felt burnt out during the course of the past week. The cosmos acts as a healing balm and encourages you to spruce up your living space. It will be easy to prioritize family matters and regain self-confidence. Number 3, and 8 and green colour will assist you. Mercury is your ruling planet as alphabets P, T, and N are lucky for you.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Numbers 2 and 7 will accentuate Libra personality

After a rough couple of cosmic days, you can finally breathe a welcome sigh of relief. The current energy will increase your need for local movement and stimulation. It will get easier to express yourself with striking charisma and feel good. Light colours and numbers 2 and 7 will accentuate your personality. Alphabets R and T are lucky as Venus is the ruling planet of your sign.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Bright colours will favour Scorpio

The cosmos is working to smooth over any ruffled feathers and the pieces are all starting to fall into place. Aim to return a sense of equilibrium as the universe provides supportive connection and self confidence around your plans. Let luck be by your side with numbers 1 and 8. Mars rules your sign and bright colours, alphabets N and Y will guide you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius must focus on exercise

The cosmos is reminding you about the importance of levity and natural optimism. You are encouraged to get into your body through physical exercise or by polishing your appearance. An invigorating day filled with playful energy, thanks to your community connections. Jupiter rules your sign and lucky alphabets are B, D and P. The colour yellow and numbers are 9 and 12 will ease your mind.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Capricorn can proceed with change in career

If you loosen the reins, serenity is easy to achieve. It is important to identify when things are out of your control even if it’s not easy to sacrifice power. Today serves as a healing reminder and makes it easy to proceed with career changes. Luck will be on your side with deep colours. Saturn is your ruling planet so alphabets K and J, numbers 10 and 11 are lucky for you.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Time for Aquarius to spend time with friends

Let yourself reach out to your real friends and make some plans. The current planetary energy makes it an ideal day to reinvigorate your sense of optimism. Gather your special folks, escape the mundane and find a new adventure. Deep colours, alphabets G and S, numbers 10 and 11 will support you. Saturn is your ruling planet.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Yellow is the colour of the day for Pisces

The changes happening in your career and your intimate partnership have been claiming all of your attention. Your job is to locate your needs amidst this. The cosmic energy will act as a balm to any recent stressors. You may find a clue on how to approach the next step in your ambitions.Jupiter rules your sign so the colour yellow, alphabets D, C, J and T, numbers 9 and12 will be lucky for you.

