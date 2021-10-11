Horoscope Today, October 11, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Zodiac Signs

The horoscope suggests that the Gemini should work on keeping their expectations down to Earth. Cancer, today you will have to buckle down a bit to be more attentive and responsible. It is a good day for Libra to make some lifestyle changes or to recommit to a project or a relationship. Aquarius will face difficulty in understanding others, while Sagittarius will evaluate which of their interests, studies, and projects are genuinely worth their efforts.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries will be in better shape for meeting responsibilities

You will be in better shape for meeting responsibilities. It’s important to look for ways to simplify or cut back, even if it is not the easiest choice. You will bring a stronger sense of self to a one-to-one interaction, and this will work well for you. Debates are possible, regarding ideas and beliefs, but hopefully, this will serve to stimulate rather than frustrate you. Planet Mars rules your sign so numbers 1 and 8 will bring charm. A, L and E alphabets and colours red and orange will provide support.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus will feel more capable of handling responsibilities

Today, you will bring more confidence to your work, hence, you feel more capable of handling your responsibilities and taking the lead. If any business venture or life path has been blocked, you are now turning a corner. However, you will feel that today your energy is a little undirected. You can become all wound up over minor problems and details. There is a possibility that your impatience can work in your favor, only if it motivates you to fix things. Venus is your ruling planet so numbers 2 and 7 should turn out favourable. Alphabets V, U and B, and white colour is likely to turn things around for you.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini must pay attention to realities of a situation

Gemini, it is a good time to work on keeping your expectations down to Earth. Make sure you pay attention to the realities of a situation but don’t let a small reality check discourage you. Self-improvement endeavours can be in your focus and it will be successful as you go forward. With time, you will find new reasons to be optimistic about where you’re heading. Colour Yellow, numbers 3 and 6, Alphabets C, K and G will be your guiding light.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer must be more attentive and responsible

You will have to buckle down a bit to be more attentive and responsible. A commitment comes into stronger focus and facing reality on any matter can put you in an empowered position. You are now ready for settling your finances. You are suggested to make positive lifestyle changes is strongly favoured. Include alphabets D and H, number 4, milky colour to accentuate your personality.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Number 5 will prove beneficial for Leo

Today, you might encounter a reality or a sense of obligation that will spur you into motion. While a commitment or responsibility can hang heavy in the air, you will be willing to deal with it. You might also feel today that you’re turning a corner in a relationship. The Sun rules your sign so the golden shades, alphabets M and T and number 5 will prove beneficial for you.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

A good day to self-improve for Virgo

Virgo, the day will bring more clarity to work, health, and wellness. Learning where you stand on a matter can be a relief and it can further improve your planning and decision-making. It is a good day for organization and self-improvement. You will have to rule out a couple of activities to get back on track. As Mercury rules the sign, colour green, numbers 3 and 8, alphabets T,P, and N are favourable.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra could feel inspired to make some lifestyle changes

Today, you could feel inspired to make some lifestyle changes or to recommit to a project or a relationship. You are suggested to aim the benefits of facing reality rather than nursing feelings of discouragement. It’s a good idea to build the momentum and you will be busy firming things up as you advance. Venus is your ruling planet, hence, the numbers 2 and 7, colour white, and alphabets T and R will guide you.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio relationship with family may strengthen

Gradual improvements to family life are in store, and you will be putting in the work to make things happen. The home improvement projects might resume or pick up the pace. Your relationship with family may strengthen. You will be focusing on things that need to improve in your personal life, at home, or within. Today, your strong focus will be on analysing a past or unfinished matter. Mars is your ruling planet. Bright colours, numbers like 8 and 1 will and alphabets Y and N will suit you best.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius will be motivated to work in problem areas

You will evaluate which of your interests, studies, and projects are genuinely worth your efforts. Facing reality is ultimately strengthening, no matter it is a little uncomfortable at first. Your responsibilities and duties might magnify for the time being. Some misunderstanding might crawl in, but you will be motivated to work in problem areas. Alphabets D, P, B, numbers 9 and 12, and colour yellow will ease your mind.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Time for those with Capricorn sun signs to be responsible

The day will expect you to be responsible and mature about the areas of finances, resources, and talents. Placing some uncertainty behind you can lead to better plans moving forward. Today, however, the tendency to miscalculate a few details can be strong. Mixed or missed signals are possible in love relationships. You will be reproductive when it comes to reworking old ideas, projects, or plans. Deep colours, numbers 11, and 10, alphabets J and K will being you good luck today.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius will be focused on getting organized

You will be focused on getting organized, following the rules, and giving attention to the practical details. Your comfort with facing reality and taking care of your responsibilities will improve, leading to a better decision. Today, you will face difficulty in understanding others, still, you can enjoy some exciting ideas to break out of the usual routine. You are advised to watch for a tendency to speak before thinking and for getting a little too wound up about an opinion or belief. Numbers such as 11 and 10 and Alphabets S and G will be lucky for you.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Alphabets C, D, J, and T will guide Pisces today

After procrastinating a matter for long, you will be more straightforward to handle it. You’re clearing the decks, and you’re beginning to do so with a stronger sense of purpose. Today minor transists can point to missed communications or wrong directions. Presentations or meaningful conversations should probably wait, it is not the right day. Still, you’re inclined to pour a lot of mental effort into your affairs, although not necessarily sustained effort. Alphabets C, D, J, and T, numbers like 9 and 12 and yellow colour will guide you today.

