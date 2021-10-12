Horoscope Today, October 12, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Zodiac Signs

Tuesday, October 12 will mark another week of Mercury Retrograde. This day will bring in new revelations for Aries, Taurus. Leo, Capricorn may have to wait for a while before they give their all to a project. Pisces may feel frustrated due to the patience-testing period that they may have to undergo. Virgo will have to cut themselves some slack and appreciate a decision that they have recently made.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries will feel pressured to maintain a work life balance

You will feel pressured to maintain a work life balance this Tuesday. Those involved in an intimate relationship may feel the need to take a look at their partnership from a new perspective. This day will test your faith not in something else but in yourself and how much you believe you deserve to receive the love that you give to others. Your zodiac sign is ruled by Mars, so wear a bright colour like crimson red this Tuesday. Numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will bring you luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Ups and downs likely in Taurus career

Instead of ensuring that everyone around you is happy and comfortable with your move, focus on what works for you. This Tuesday you have to focus on thinking about the work you want to be doing, imagine yourself in your element. Your career will be facing some ups and downs and you are facing a conflict regarding your dream job and your current job. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear colours like powder pink for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Tuesday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini focus will be on creativity and intellect

Your focus this Tuesday will be on creativity and intellect. More than the end result, focus on the process, the making of the thing or the work and how it can enhance your understanding, and redefine your parameters. If you have been part of a project that is a little difficult to start, focus on what creative work-arounds would renew your commitment and pursue that. Colours like green, yellow, or orange will be good for you. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Tuesday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer may be judging romantic prospects

This Tuesday is about relationship issues and aspirations, especially when it comes to your understanding of home and whether it is pragmatic to feel at home with others. You may be judging romantic prospects in terms of how good they are for you, but you may have to turn the tables to look from their point of view as well. Stay present in the home physically and metaphorically. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear silver colour this Tuesday for luck while letters H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Golden is the colour of the day for Leo

You are often inclined to give your all when it comes to any passion project or work that you do. However, this Tuesday you may have to reevaluate your approach towards things when they are not worthy of your outpouring of passion and attention to detail. You must work on creating a measured approach to your schedule that takes your well-being into account while doing work you can be proud of. Your lucky colour this Tuesday is golden while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo may be faced with some doubts

You may be faced with some doubts and apprehensions if you have recently taken a decision on your own and chosen to go solo. If that is the case, it is not unlikely that you have also chosen to work yourself to the bone just to prove that you deserve to spend your days doing what you love. Working on ways to validate your own efforts and awarding them with rest will make you calm more quickly than impossible bench marks and overtime. Your lucky colour this Tuesday is forest green as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra indecisiveness may come to the fore today

Your most stereotypical trait of indecisiveness may come to the fore this Tuesday. However, do not let someone judge you for not making the choice. If you find yourself pressured to choose between different extremes that do not reflect your desires, try to remember that while some people may judge your resistance to peer pressure, there are many who admire it. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear midnight blue and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Numbers 1, 8 likely to bring support for Scorpio

The feeling of restraint and being limited by options and conditions may overwhelm you this Tuesday. But remember that certain limitations give way to a different kind of limitlessness. Sometimes you have to learn the boundaries of a container to know just where to break it and do so in such a way that it only works in your favour. Turn this crisis into an opportunity which you so well know how to. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour orange will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support this Tuesday.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Good things will come to Sagittarius today

You may be inclined to wait on the right opportunity or right person when it comes to romance. However, it is advisable to just make a wish of what it is you desire and let the universe do its job. Good things will come to you when you practice patience, not when you chase people and opportunities. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Tuesday is white. For Tuesday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck in your upcoming endeavours.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Great time for Capricorn to focus on social circle

It is not advisable to make big commitments to new projects this Tuesday, even if you have been eagerly waiting to start off a new project or make a significant commitment. Instead of lifting off to your new project it is better that you focus on inner work, build an audience and anticipate for your future endeavours. It is also a great time to focus on your social circle and plan a fun evening. Your lucky colour for the day is Cyan as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune this Tuesday.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius must push themselves beyond comfort zone

This Tuesday is an invitation to start off something new into the world. It may be a passion project or something that is rooted in your relationship to power or ego as you understand it. Push yourself beyond your comfort zone and you will be entering a whole new world. Some of you may also dig up any suppressed feelings which you have recently managed to avoid and need honest addressing. To make your day more favourable choices choose colour Cyan, and numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Fluorescent green colour will suit Pisces today

Today you may feel bubbling with energy but restricted by limitations. It is a perfect recipe for frustration which may overwhelm you. However, you must know that people’s greed knows no bounds. So if you believe that the opportunity that you are trying to unlock will bring you ultimate peace, you are most likely to be proven wrong. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour fluorescent green will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Tuesday.

