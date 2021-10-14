Horoscope Today, October 14, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction For Aries, Taurus, Libra, Saggitarius And Other Zodiac Signs

This Thursday is ideal for Pisces and Scorpio to ditch their social media and spend time with themselves. Virgos might face a change in travel or educational venture. Romance will bloom and elevate for Capricorn and Leo, while Gemini may feel like stepping out of their comfort zone to try something new.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries will explore new ways of enhancing income

This Thursday you will find yourself exploring new ways of enhancing your income. There may also be a tendency to indulge in some adventurous trip or event to break the monotony of your daily routine. For some, this day is about focusing on what needs changing between long-term goals and current levels of self-confidence. Ruled by planet Mars your zodiac sign received luck when around bright colours, so wear a red outfit this Thursday. Numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will bring you luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus will be guided by numbers 2 and 7

You may feel inclined to indulge in some hopeful daydreaming, but remember you only have the present to live and take action. Some of you are likely to find yourself contemplating career matters and your larger life plans in general. It may end up as a wake-up call when it comes to highlighting areas of your life that demand greater freedom. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like pastel green for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Thursday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini may feel like stepping out of their comfort zone

Your focus this Thursday will be on relationships, both intimate and professional. For some, this day will be all about embracing their creativity and intellect. It is a perfect day to get out of your comfort zone and explore new terrain like watching movies you avoided earlier or reading books, looking up educational or skill-based courses. Colours like green, yellow, or orange will be good for you. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Thursday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer will be compelled to dig out the truth

You will be compelled to go beyond what is presented to you on the surface and dig out the truth. For some this day is all about taking a deep dive into your own emotional waters and honouring what needs to be acknowledged and said out loud. It is an ideal day to undertake therapeutic endeavours like going on therapy, tarot, or journaling. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear silver colour this Thursday for luck while letters H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

For Leo it is a perfect day to deepen relationships with closed ones

You will be taking the lead to solve problems and conflict resolution this Thursday. In the romantic relationship department, conversations regarding give and take and reciprocating feelings will take place. For others, it is a perfect day to deepen relationships with family members, friends, or colleagues on a more mature level. For those focused on career development, the good news is on its way. Your lucky colour this Thursday is golden while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo should focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck

Instead of straining yourself, let your body and mind function at a level where it finds itself comfortable. Some of you might be looking to accomplish things and do not wish to need any more roadblocks hindering your path. Changes of plan around educational ventures and travel plans may also be on the cards for some of you this Thursday. Your lucky colour this Thursday is forest green as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra may find themselves amidst a chaos

You may have found yourself amidst a chaos which is surprisingly refreshing. There is stress and your ability to maintain your calm has been tested quite a few times lately. But this Thursday you are encouraged to engage with what brings you joy rather than just giving yourself up to more hardship. Those involved in a romantic relationship must expect some shake-ups to intimate partnerships. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear beige and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio may not be up for any social interactions

Today you may not be up for any social interactions or gatherings and it is all right. There are things that you need to address which concern your emotional and mental well-being. There also is some sensitivity to your home environment and current family dynamics. It is alright to maintain a low social profile, disconnect your phone, and ground yourself with good food and a relaxed environment. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour orange will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support this Thursday.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius must find out how to maintain a healthy work-life balance

You are swinging between two extremes these days, from complete relaxation to full on alarming stress. Take your time to find out how to maintain a healthy work-life balance before it takes a serious toll on your body. Some of you should also work towards prioritising having your voice heard and your mind fed with fresh outlook today. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Thursday is white. For Thursday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck in your upcoming endeavours.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Romance will bloom and elevate for Capricorn

For those of you involved in a romantic relationship, Thursday will bring in some fresh insights into how to approach your love life. Break down old boundaries and try something new. Some of you will be going back to old hobbies to get in touch with things that bring you joy, while some may have to examine their finances. Your lucky colour for the day is Cyan as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune this Thursday.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

For Aquarius, Thursday is all about self-pampering

Your extreme belief in logic may hinder you to focus on being kind. However, today you will be reminded that just like everyone else you too are just human and kindness should not be so difficult to express especially when it has to be directed to yourself. Thursday is all about self-pampering, reconnecting with your health, and re-invigorating your sense of independence. To make your day more favourable choose colour Cyan, and numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces must maintain a low social interaction

It will not be a bad idea if you decide to switch off your phone and take some time to spend with yourself this Thursday. Since you tend to absorb the influences of everyone in your environment without even meaning to you are finding yourself lost amidst the crowd. Maintain a low social interaction and prioritise your rest. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour fluorescent green will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Thursday.

