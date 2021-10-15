Horoscope Today, October 15, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aquarius, Leo, Gemini, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

The Horoscope predicts that October 15 would prove to be a good day to work out money problems or share issues with a partner for Taurus. While Cancer will be productive in work or health pursuits, it is a great time for Virgo to heal and understand their feelings better. Instead of turning a blind eye to your vulnerabilities, Sagittarius is advised to identify them and perhaps share those insecurities with someone special. Aquarius, observe rather than locking things down.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries must try looking for inspiration from a loved one

It is a time of rewarding conversations and sharing ideas. Note that mercury is still in retrograde for another two days, therefore, later you might reconsider the decisions you make now. Aim to reserve judgment for later. Try looking for inspiration from a loved one, as someone could awaken a new perspective or way of thinking in you. Bright red colour, numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will bring you luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

The day might bring some beneficial information for Taurus

The time is excellent to work out money problems or share issues with a partner. It is best that you leave things open. You are in good shape to repair your relationship woes. You can most likely have valuable insights into your love life, intimate matters, and possibly your inner workings. The day might bring some beneficial information, news, or resources. Subtle colours like pastel green, numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U will help you out this Saturday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for Gemini

Remember that your vision broadens with openness to other viewpoints, and your sincerity comes shining through. Today, you might welcome some pleasant people in your life. The day is excellent for naturally gaining respect without having to prove yourself. Colours like green, yellow, or orange, letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer will be seeking peace in domestic life

You will be productive in work or health pursuits. As far as your personal life in concerned, you seem to be ready and willing to embrace a sense of peace. There are some genuine benefits to sharing power and you will learn it today. You will be seeking peace in your domestic life, with family, and in your work or daily affairs, which will eventually lead to happy agreements and favorable circumstances. Colour Silver, letters H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Day is good for your social life, romance, Leo

Even though you might be waiting for some dealing or office-related work, the day is good for your social life, romance, comfort, and finances too. The stars state that you are magnetizing and good things comes quite naturally to you. You are able to express both your feelings and ideas with ease. Courageously opening your heart will help you to strengthen a bond. Golden will be you lucky colour this Saturday, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you today.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

An optimistic attitude will work Virgo

It’s a good time for healing and better understanding your feelings and affections. You are magnetic and charming, and an optimistic attitude has always worked for you. While you may have been doing more taking stock of your social life, today is ideal to come to an understanding with someone or with a matter from the past. Forest green, numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N are for your luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra are likely to attract favorable attention

You can make meaningful connections today, and you will be leading conversations in positive directions now. You are likely to attract favorable attention, especially romantically or creatively. Today, you will show your support of people in your life and you will enjoy talking about your interests. Wear beige outfit, choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

People will appreciate unusual and unique qualities of Scorpio

People will put faith in you, appreciate your unusual and unique qualities. Getting to the heart of what you truly want comes naturally to you. What you decide upon today may need revision later as Mercury is still in retrograde. You might come up with exciting ideas about how you can improve your financial state. There is a possibility that past love can come to mind or resurface in a significant way now. The colour orange, numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you luck this Friday.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius is advised to identify them

Instead of turning a blind eye to your vulnerabilities, it is suggested that you identify them and perhaps share your insecurities with someone special. You are more courageous in love, and putting your faith in someone can motivate them to stand by you. You will be in touch with the gentler, more receptive side of your nature these days. For Friday, while colour, letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will be lucky for you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

It is a good time for Capricorn to harmonize with the people

Even though you prefer keeping some things to yourself, it is a good time to harmonize with the people around you and enjoy a relaxed approach. Good energy is with you for expressing your feelings, mending fences, and appreciating others. You might open up to someone, it is not necessarily through a commitment. Try to be honest with yourself about how you feel. Colour Cyan, numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune today.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarious are advised to observe rather than lock things down

You are advised to observe rather than lock things down. Your social life, studies, romance, and communications can prosper. It is high time that you recognize that camaraderie is more important to you than being right. It’s an excellent time to build faith in a relationship through acceptance and appreciation. Remember, your words have healing powers. The colour Cyan, and numbers 10, 11, are lucky for you too. However, when it comes to letters, rely on G and S.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will guide Pisces

You are in a strong position for learning things, talking about plans for the future, or planning some long-term goals. You will be wise to take on a wait-and-see approach and considering Mercury is still in retrograde, the approach will benefit you. There is a chance that you can gain some interesting facts easily and casually. Fluorescent colours, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Friday.

