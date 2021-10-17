Horoscope Today, October 17, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Zodiac Signs

Romance is on your mind, Aries. Taurus, you will think twice before starting a new partnership. Find out why it’s important to be curious to be intellectual, Gemini. Pull out all the stops, Cancer as there is a special occasion. Step up and build your confidence, Leo. Get flexible with your plans, Virgo. Keep thinking positively Libra. Scorpio, your ego is ruining your social plans. Good luck is on the way, Sagittarius. Capricorn, beware of frauds. Aquarius, keep an open mind. Focus on planning your fitness, Pisces.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Romance is in the air for Aries

You are the master of your own life. The vision you have for yourself must be of utmost importance to you. If you wish to pursue your dreams, you may have to fight for it. The cosmos offers a powerful opportunity for resumption when it comes to balancing relationships. Mars is your ruling planet so numbers 1 and 8 should turn out favourable. Alphabets A, L and E and colours red and orange are likely to turn things around for you.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus must try to relax

Part of your work in life is to learn to relax. You fire all engines at work, often to the point of burn out. The current planetary pairing draws your focus towards dynamics that need change around your work/life balance. Planet Venus rules your sign so numbers 2 and 7 will bring charm. V, U and B alphabets and colour white will provide support.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Yellow is the colour of the day for Gemini

Your approach to intimate partnerships is going through a phase of change. You know when you’re ready to do the work when it comes to partnering up. The universe is beckoning you deeper into reforming your approach to committed connections. Include alphabets C, K and G and numbers 3 and 6 to accentuate your personality. As Mercury rules your sign, let the colour yellow be lucky for you.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Alphabets D and H will be lucky for Cancer

Relationships would not be easy to understand and you have been steering through the process of establishing a solid foundation so that your partnerships can thrive. The current planetary energy helps you express any concerns and clear the air when it comes to commitment. Moon is your ruling planet so number 4 should turn out favourable. Alphabets D and H and milky white colour are likely to turn things around for you.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Number 5 will bring charm for Leo

It’s critical for you to connect with your body in a meaningful way. The ongoing story of your life highlights health and work/life balance. The current pairing works to illustrate any frictions around this area, hinting where shifting needs to happen around your wellbeing. Sun rules your sign so number 5 will bring charm. M and T alphabets and colour golden will provide support.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Virgo will receive help from others

You possess many talents that can dazzle the world. It’s been challenging to define the skills you want to improve and flaunt. You will receive help to rebuild your approach to personal projects. The colour green and numbers 3 and 6 are favourable. Mercury rules your sign so alphabets C, K and G will be lucky for you.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

An emotional day likely for Libra

It’s become important for you to find a home, Libra. You have had to deal with emotional elements from your upbringing while creating a foundation for yourself to thrive in. The story between your present and past will intensify, helping you understand where you need release. Venus is your ruling planet so numbers 2 and 7 should turn out favourable. Alphabets A, T and R and light colours are likely to turn things around for you.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Numbers 8 and 1 will be lucky for Scorpio

The element of internal change is essential to your wellbeing. The universe helps you explore what old communication patterns, mental patterns, and self-sabotaging habits need rethinking and reviewing. Planet Mars rules your sign so numbers 8 and 1 will bring charm. Y and N alphabets and bright colours will provide support.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius need to embrace sense of self-confidence

You need to fully embrace your sense of self-confidence and potency. You are being encouraged to deeply reassess the goals that are worth pursuing in the longer run and which are no more valid and relevant. Include alphabets D, P, B and numbers 9 and 12 to accentuate your personality. As Jupiter rules your sign, let the yellow colour be lucky for you.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

The cornerstones of your life are seeking renewal, Capricorn

The cornerstones of your life are seeking renewal, Capricorn. The shifts you’ve tackled lately have helped you become the person you are today. The cosmos forms a potent encounter, highlighting your approach towards independence and career that need alteration. Saturn is your ruling planet so numbers 11 and 10 should turn out favourable. Alphabets J and K and deep colours are likely to turn things around for you.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Deep colours will work in favour of Aquarius

Don’t take on everything yourself as you are likely to be dealing with emotionally challenging elements. The planetary pairing guides you towards recognising the self-sabotaging patterns currently blocking your way forward. Find a way that is healthy to help you sort your thoughts. Planet Saturn rules your sign so numbers 11 and 10 will bring charm. S and G alphabets and deep colours will provide support.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Alphabets C, D, J, and T may bring in luck for Pisces

You wouldn’t recognize your recent life if you briefly step back in time. Your decisions and changes have prompted new aspirations. The current planetary story prompts the craving for deeper change, particularly in your approach to your social life. Include alphabets C, D, J, and T and numbers 9 and 12 to accentuate your personality. As Jupiter rules your sign, let the yellow colour be lucky for you.

