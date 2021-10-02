Horoscope Today, October 2, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction For Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

The second day of October will be good news for Pisces, Geminis and Virgo. Sagittarius are advised to avoid accusations and conflicts. Overall it will be a pleasant day for Capricorn and Cancer as they are expected to do well in their business and career. But for Arise and Aquarius, the day might bring some bad news related to their health.

Aries (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries may face health issues

This day does not appear to be in your favour. You may be surrounded by health-related issues. Take extra precautions to keep your surroundings clean. You may become a victim of workplace politics. People will want to take advantage of your assistance and nice conduct. When it comes to marriage proposals, don’t be in a rush. You should devote more time to yourself today. Wear a bright colour because Mars rules your zodiac sign. The numbers 1 and 8 as well as the letters A,L,E will bring you good fortune.

Taurus (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

It is a good day in business for Taurus

Efforts to expand the business will be beneficial for you today, you can take significant efforts to expand your firm. Children will excel in their academics. You will be guided by expert individuals. A commission-based company will generate large sums of money. Because your zodiac sign is controlled by the planet Venus, wearing sage green will bring you good fortune. This Friday, the numbers 2 and 7, as well as the letters B, V, and U, will be in your favour.

Gemini (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Excellent health for Geminis

Your health will be excellent. Financial difficulties will be resolved. Family members’ feelings for one another will grow stronger. You may have to pay a fine if you break the regulations. You could be feeling down today. You’ll be concerned about children’s misbehaviour. Because your governing planet, Mercury, is in retrograde, wear colours like green and yellow for good luck. Today, the letters K, C, and G, as well as the numbers 3, 6, will bring you good fortune.

Cancer (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Bond with partner will be strong

People will value your well-balanced viewpoints. The emotional bond with your partner will be strong. A major issue may be resolved. You will receive assistance from your siblings and sisters. You could get a large commercial order. Your job rights will be expanded. Your routine will be strict. Today is a lucky day to wear silver and the letters H, D, and 4 will offer you all the essential directions.

Leo (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Family stress can hinder Leo’s day

Today, you must exercise additional caution since your home situation might be upsetting. Your expenditures might rise. Remember to not allow squabbles to fester. People will be sceptical of your abilities. Don’t rely on people too much. Some of your work may be incomplete. The shade golden yellow is the lucky colour for the day, as the Sun is the ruler of your zodiac sign, and the letters M, T, and the number 5 will aid you in your endeavours.

Virgo (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

An overall good day for Virgo

You proceed with assurance. Today, you will place a high value on romantic relationships. Don’t be afraid to accept your responsibilities. You will be pleased with your children. Your curiosity in fine arts will be piqued. Travelling for business may offer you riches and status. Your lucky colour today is forest green, your lucky numbers are 3, 8, and your lucky letters are P, T, and N.

Libra (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra, avoid making accusation

You will be given instructions by higher-ranking officials. Some people may obstruct your job. There is a chance of becoming caught in a state of bewilderment. You should avoid making allegations since you may be chastised for being selfish. Your zodiac sign is controlled by Venus, therefore midnight blue, numerals 2, 7, and letters R,T will be helpful.

Scorpio (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpions are likely to do well in career

The scorpions’ day is off to a good start. There is the prospect of travelling overseas. You can begin a new career. People who are employed will do well. There is a potential that you will receive excellent news unexpectedly. Because of the beauty in your speech, you will be remembered fondly by the people. Your sign is controlled by the planet Mars, therefore the colours vermillion, one, eight, and the letters N and Y will bring you good fortune.

Sagittarius (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarians should avoid trusting in a blink

Today, Sagittarians might be harmed by naive trust. Joint discomfort can be an issue. The mind will be haunted with unidentified terror. There will be delays in major projects. Don’t allow your friendship with a wonderful buddy to deteriorate. Your image may suffer as a result of incorrect association. White is your fortunate colour, and the letters B, D, and P, as well as the numbers 9, 12, will help you.

Capricorn (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Possibility of good income for Capricorn

There is a good possibility that your income will rise. People will place a high value on your public statements. You have the option of purchasing a new property. People who are employed will do well in the workplace. Today will be a reunion with old pals. The house will have a lovely environment. Children will be inspired by you. Cyan is your lucky colour for the day, and the numbers 10, 11, and the letters K, J will bring you the needed support.

Aquarius (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Not a good day health-wise for Aquarius

Domestic work may have to be postponed. There will be some health-related issues. If you are a Diabetes patient, you should not be reckless. Do not meddle with the problems of others. You will tackle the difficulties with courage. Choose the colour Cyan, the digits 10, 11, and the letters G and S to brighten your day.

Pisces (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

A lucky day for Pisces

Luck seems to be in your court today. You will be guided by enlightened individuals. Will make an effort to spend more time with family members. Your positive energy and self-assurance will grow. Any stalled work will make the mind pleased. Obstacles that stand in the way of love marriage can be overcome. The planet Neptune rules your zodiac sign, and the colours yellow, 9, 12, and the letters D, C, J, and T will lead you today.

