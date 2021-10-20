Horoscope Today, October 20, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Zodiac Signs

Try your hand at something new and creative Aries. Be humble, Taurus, because you are not always right. Keep things light, Gemini. Pack the lessons learnt, Cancer as you start a new journey. Sometimes you have to fake confidence, Leo. Open up and be flexible Virgo. Try to reach out, Libra and don’t let yourself fade into the background. A wake-up call is coming through Scorpio. Someone living faraway wants you to make a visit, Sagittarius, be prompt.

Time to stand up for yourself, Capricorn. Have the courage to alter your fixed ideas Aquarius. Mind your own business, Pisces.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries should focus on their individuality

The cosmos is pushing you to acknowledge the current partnership story you’ve been exploring. The inner workings of building relationships have consumed your energy. The universe is encouraging you to focus on your individuality. Ruled by planet Mars, your sign favours colours orange and red. Luck will be on your side with numbers 8 and 1 and alphabets L, A and E.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus must explore their connection to spirituality

You’re discovering your work and tending to your health needs. The universe is providing you a new perspective to correct your work/life balance. Cosmic energy helps you explore your connection to spirituality. Venus rules your sign and numbers 2 and 7 guide you. Alphabets like B, V, and U bring you luck. Try incorporating white colour for support.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Yellow colour will prove lucky for Gemini

You are focusing on the endeavors that give you immense joy and pleasure as you reconnect to your creative purpose. The current planetary energy shines a light onto your connection to your peers, sense of community, and aspirations. Numbers 6 and 3 and yellow colour will prove lucky for your sign ruled by Mercury. Alphabets such as K, C, G are likely to favour you.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer, serve your need to close off your social world

It is time for you to serve your need to close off your social world and regroup with your home and close-knit family. You are being pulled into your inner world, as it reveals the narrative between your private world and the goals in your public life. Ruled by the Moon, your sign favours milky white colour. Luck will be on your side with number 4 and alphabets D and H.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo must explore the art of raw self-expression

You need to explore the art of raw self-expression. Your voice and story gets fine tuning as you clarify your thinking process. The universe pulls you away from the nuances of your mental world, highlighting your larger perceptions. Sun rules your sign and number 5 will guide you. Alphabets like M and T bring you luck. Try incorporating golden colour for support.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Green colour will prove lucky for Virgo

You are here to provide the world with your creativity. You will get help to hone your budding skills which needs further fine-tuning. The universe pulls you away from self-discovery and pushes you into an emotional overview of your approach to intimate partnerships. Numbers 8 and 3 and green colour will prove lucky for your sign ruled by Mercury. Alphabets such as T, P, and N are likely to favour you.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Light colours will favour Libra

You should probe the art of human relationships. You need to put back energy and power your independence while you work to reclaim your sense of identity. You will be pulled out of this self-discovery and placed back into awareness of your relationship story. Ruled by planet Venus, your sign favours light colours. Luck will be on your side with numbers 2 and 7 and alphabets R and T.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio must try incorporating bright colours

Your dreams have demanded the bulk of your attention. You’ve been keeping to yourself as you probe your subconscious during this phase of regeneration and release. Focus back into practical reality as a fresh perspective around your health and work/life balance emerges. Mars rules your sign and numbers 1 and 8 guide you. Alphabets like Y and N bring you luck. Try incorporating bright colours for support.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius, you are being a social butterfly

You are being a social butterfly, right now. The cosmos awakens you to your sense of communal connection. The cosmic energy is taking your attention away from societal involvement and focusing on your own personal creative endeavors. Numbers 9 and 12 and yellow colour will prove lucky for your sign ruled by Jupiter. Alphabets such as B, D and P are likely to favour you.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Deep colours will favour Capricorn

You have a strong sense of self-determination. You focus on your career as you work to achieve progress. The cosmos can introduce emotional risk, as it highlights some of your private feelings, regarding the home, family. Ruled by planet Saturn, your sign favours deep colours. Luck will be on your side with numbers 10 and 11 and alphabets K and J.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Saturn rules Aquarius

The current phase finds you revamping all of the beliefs about life. The universe pulls you away from the larger view in which you see your life as it highlights the workings of your mental world around your self-expression. Saturn rules your sign and numbers 10 and 11 guides you. Alphabets like G and S bring you luck. Try incorporating deep colours for support.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces should withdraw to explore their own depth

You should withdraw to explore your own depth. The universe demands you to steer clear from social interaction. You have to examine your inner world of commitments. It’s time to focus on your self-worth and skillsets. Numbers 9 and 12 and yellow colour will prove lucky for your sign ruled by Jupiter. Alphabets such as D, C, J and T are likely to favour you.

