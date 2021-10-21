Horoscope Today, October 21, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction For Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

Aries, let the people know about your disagreement towards something. It’s not necessary to pretend that you like something when you don’t. Taurus, ging against the blow will make your path tough. Cancer will have all the support of luck, whereas, Libra need to focus on their energy. Know what the stars say for other zodiac signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries should express their disagreement

You may not be impressed with the activity going on around you, but that doesn’t mean you have to be miserable. Don’t sit back and let others take the lead. Instead, express your disagreement and do what you can to change the course of events. Let your powerful voice be heard. Ruled by planet Mars, your sign will favour colours red and orange. Numbers 8 and 1 and alphabets L, A and E will also be proved lucky.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus must go with the flow

Don’t go against the flow or you will have a difficult time achieving your goals. Today isn’t the day to reinvent the wheel. Set your sights on something downstream and utilize the incredible force that already has a great deal of momentum behind it. Venus rules your zodiac sign so numbers 2 and 7 will guide you while alphabets like B, V, and U and white colour will bring you luck.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini, claim your position

Today, you will fight for dominance in a situation. You might get involved in an unspoken battle and the war won’t end until you successfully claim your victory. Defend your territory if you feel that someone is trying to step on it. Let the people know that you’re the boss, or someone else will claim the position. Swear on numbers 6 and 3 and yellow colour as your lucky elements. Your sign is being ruled by Mercury, hence, alphabets such as K, C, G are likely to favour you.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Luck is on your side, Cancer

Cancer, fortune seems to be in your favour today. Hence, don’t hesitate to dive into whatever project or situation suits you today. You will win all the games whatever you choose. Happiness is almost inevitable. Those who are in your team will also be lucky. Ruled by the Moon, your sign favours milky white colour and number 4. Luck will be on your side with alphabets D and H.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo must not exaggerate things

Avoid blowing things out of proportion today. You have a tendency to exaggerate everything to such a level that you completely lose touch with the true reality of the situation. Hence, it is advisable to be honest about the situation before you create more enemies than friends. Sun rules your sign, hence golden colour will bring you support while number 5 and alphabets like M and T will guide you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Virgo, don’t let your emotions control yourself

Sometimes, our emotions control us. However, you don’t let your emotions take a hold of you today. Be aware and realize it so you can then control your volatile feelings instead of being controlled by them. However, this doesn’t mean you will have to ignore them. Numbers 8 and 3 and green colour will make you calm as Mercury will rule the zodiac sign. Alphabets such as T, P, and N will also bring good luck.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Expand your energy outward, Libra

You need to make your inspirational quality public. Don’t shrink into your imagination, instead, expand your energy outward to the people around you. Your heart is caring and sensitive and today is the day to earn some public recognition for this. Take a bow for all the incredible things you do for others. Ruled by planet Venus, your sign favours light colours while numbers 2 and 7 and alphabets R and T will bring you a fortune.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio must use their energy to nourish their soul

Direct your energy into action that will nourish your soul. There’s a great deal of power and strength behind your emotions today. Make sure to carry this good feeling with you into every situation from now on. Mars rules your sign, hence, luck will be on your side with numbers 1 and 8, alphabets like Y and N. Try incorporating bright colours for support and positivity.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius should wear yellow to feel positive

You might cook dinner for a large group tonight. You can take help from others as well. Set the table with candles and play some good music in the background. Take a lead in whatever events come your way. Your multi-tasking skills will keep you busy. Numbers 9 and 12 and colour yellow will prove lucky for your sign as Jupiter is your ruling planet. Alphabets such as B, D and P are likely to bring you favour.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Saturn will rule your sign, Capricorn

Capricorn, taking the first step is always tough. However, once you take the first step today, the rest of the way will be a piece of cake. You will finish the entire marathon with very little sweat on your brow. But don’t run over anyone in your dash to finish the line. Treat runners beside you as friends and supporters instead of opponents. Saturn will be the ruling planet hence, your sign favours deep colours. Luck will be on your side with alphabets K and J and numbers 10 and 11.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius, deep colours to bring you support

You could feel a great deal of pressure from the people around you to join in their festivities but it’s not necessary to be a part of the party even if you don’t want to be. The worst thing for you is to pretend that you’re interested in the things when you aren’t. Saturn rules your sign hence try incorporating deep colours for support. Numbers 10 and 11 and alphabets like G and S will guide you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

An extraordinary opportunity is awaiting for Pisces

Those who are in the creative fields of marketing or advertising will make maximum profits. An extraordinary opportunity to tweak their advertising skills is on the card. You will also prioritize your health interests and end up spending more time in the gym. Numbers 9 and 12 and yellow colour will add charm to your day as your sign is ruled by Jupiter. Alphabets such as D, C, J and T are likely to bring you favour.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.