Horoscope Today, October 24, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Zodiac Signs

Aries are advised that you don’t argue with people who have a conflicting point of view, while Gemini are suggested to not trust others too much. People with Leo sunsign, who are associated with politics, will make good use of their diplomatic abilities. Scorpio will remain worried due to some near and dear ones. Pisces, you will turn people in your favour with your supreme articulacy.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Overcome your shortcomings and mistakes

The family atmosphere would remain pleasant and you will spend the day laughing and joking with your kids. Business-wise, the day is good. You might also think about purchasing a new property. Try to overcome your shortcomings and mistakes and it is advised that you don’t argue with people who have a conflicting point of view.

Mars rules your sign so numbers 1 and 8 will prove lucky, while alphabets A, L and E and red and orange colours will draw your luck.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Avoid being pretentious in terms of religion

Today, your work efficiency will increase. You are likely to spend money on auspicious events. There might be some positive changes in your career. Some specific activities will hold your attention today.

Avoid being pretentious regarding religion. Venus rules your sign so numbers 2 and 7 should turn out favourable. Alphabets V, U and B and white colour are likely to garner support.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Don’t trust others too much

Negative thoughts will dominate your mind today, while insomnia and anxiety might trouble you. Don’t trust others too much. Seniors might stand in your opposition. You will be agitated regarding your love relationship, but the day is not ideal to confess your feelings.

Alphabets C, K and G add the midas touch as Mercury rules your sign. Bright yellow and numbers 3 and 6 will bring you luck.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You might get excellent success in competitive exams

Your life partner will motivate you, and women might receive expensive presents. Those who are preparing for competitive exams might achieve success. You should focus on tasks that you are most willing to do. Some hindered work will get completed today.

Mars rules your sign so numbers 1 and 8, alphabets Y and N and bright colours might turn favourable.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

People in politics will make most of their diplomatic abilities

Your working methodology is becoming a topic of discussion among people. Today, you will enthusiastically perform religious activities. People associated with politics will make good use of their diplomatic abilities. Your family members may get upset with you.

All your work will get executed smoothly. Sun rules your sign so number 5, alphabets M and T and golden colour should turn out favourable.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Keep your plans secret

You are not being able to focus on work. Those who live abroad might feel homesick. People working in private sector can discuss their leave application with their boss. Keep a restraint on your behaviour and don’t lecture unnecessarily to others.

Alphabets T, P and N, green hue and numbers 3 and 8 will be your guiding light today.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Take care of your health

Your married life will be mundane and unexciting. Maintain a behaviour good with your life partner. You may develop an interest in research related activities. Disputes might arise with friends. Low blood pressure and tiredness might trouble you.

Venus rules your sign so numbers 2 and 7, alphabets T and R and red and light colours will provide support.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Alphabets Y and N will bring you luck

Your financial condition will get better and people will get inspired by your work. You will desire to spend some quality time with your life partner. Your marital relationship will be romantic. The health of some near and dear ones might trouble you.

Mars rules your sign so numbers 1 and 8, alphabets Y and N and bright colours are likely to turn things around for you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Money-related problems will end

You will most likely achieve desired success in your business. Visit a temple to find mental peace. Money-related problems will end, today. Ongoing disputes with your partner will get resolved. Your daily routine will remain disciplined. There would be peace and prosperity in your family.

As Jupiter rules the sign, alphabets D, P, B, yellow hue and numbers 9 and 12 will be your guiding light.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Avoid spicy food

It is advised that you should not pay heed to any unnecessary criticism. There would be stability in your business. The beginning of the day might not be very favourable. You might get angry with your life partner. Avoid spicy food as it might cause constipation.

Let luck be by your side with deep colours, numbers like 11 and 10, and alphabets J and K.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Remain protected from mosquitoes

You will feel bored and unenthusiastic today. You will face trouble in focusing on any work. The current circumstances of your family may make you uncomfortable. Remain protected from mosquitoes, as it might lead to some sort of disease.

Saturn rules your sign so numbers 10 and 11, alphabets S and G and deep colours are likely to turn things around for you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Time to resolve complicated matters

Today, you will turn people in your favour with your supreme articulacy. You will be able to resolve complicated issues. You are told to not get involved in unnecessary activities. You may have arguments with your mother over some issues. People living in rented property might get worried about their new house.

Alphabets C, D, J, and T, yellow hue and numbers 9 and 12 will be your guiding light.

