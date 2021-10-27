Horoscope Today, October 27, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Zodiac Signs

Scorpio season has started from this week and Wednesday brings in some intense emotions for most of the zodiac signs. Pisces and Virgo will be unlearning old habits and learning some new ones. While Libra may find some financial stability today. Aries will be seeking closures from past projects or relationships; while Aquarius will be seeking more understanding friends.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries may feel the need to complete certain tasks

This Wednesday you may feel the need to complete certain tasks or find a closure in some past relationship or work that you started. This may also be a good time to introspect how you frame completion, and introduce more hope, faith, and optimism into your own process.

Your zodiac sign will be in luck when around bright colours, like a hot pink outfit this Wednesday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will be your guide.

TAURUS(APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus focus will shift towards friendships or romance

Your focus will shift towards friendships or romance. Some may find the lines separating the two, blurring and friends taking one step closer to turn into something more special. You may experience an opposites-attract style of chemistry in your life today. Be mindful of how this could be a learning process for you.

You may get to explore life from a different vantage point. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like pastel pink for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Wednesday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Love is in the air for Gemini

Romance is today’s theme for you dear Gemini. The art and the aura of romantic relationships will be reminding you how effortful and valuable they are in life. Meanwhile for some it will be about self love. Some of you will be motivated to experiment with and ultimately commit to mental, emotional, physical and spiritual practices that inspire powerful healing of the self.

Colours like tangerine or vermillion will be good for you. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Wednesday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Matters of confidence may surface for Cancer

This Wednesday, you will find yourself redefining what it means to be confident and how you may have to unlearn some old habits to build a better version of yourself. Do not get caught in what others think and follow what your heart desires. Your confidence should not be a pawn in the hands of some people who mean no good to you.

Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear glittering champagne colour this Wednesday for luck while letters H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Self-revelation is on the cards for leo

Wednesday will be the day you finally come out honestly to the person in the mirror. You will accept certain self-sabotaging behaviours, and patterns that have done you no good. You should not bottle up your feelings as they say, because latent emotions may do you more harm in the long run. Confide in a trusted friend or a close partner.

Your lucky colour this Wednesday is royal blue while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo must work on better communication

You may have developed or come across some conversations in the recent past where your points have been misconstrued or taken out of context. Learn from this experience and develop better communication strategies especially when they concern someone significant to you.

Your lucky colour this Wednesday is forest pumpkin as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Off-white is the colour of the day for Libra

If you have entered a new romantic relationship recently, you may have to break away from past habits that may have contributed to the failure of the last relationship. In terms of financial security, many of you will be finding yourself making a safe landing.

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear off-white and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio must put values into practice

It is finally the Scorpio season, and it may get intense for you if you do not show through your actions that what you preach you also practice. You will receive a boost of passion, enthusiasm, and the desire to finally chase what you want in service to your dreams, adventure, and freedom. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour purple will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support this Wednesday.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Time for Sagittarius to open up emotionally

You may feel compelled to open up to aromantic partner or a friend or a family member. Sharing your emotional trauma or feelings will only help you in forging stronger bonds. You will be able to powerfully complete habits, patterns, and contexts that no longer serve you. The more space you clear, the more the universe will manifest for you and better things will arrive.

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Wednesday is pink. For Wednesday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Heal yourself through conversation, capricorn

You may like to keep your emotional past and traumas to yourself and listen to others’ tragedy instead. But today, you are the one on the patient’s seat and your friend, partner is the therapist that you need. Resolve any conflict, or misunderstanding through dialogue to bring back peace.

Your lucky colour for the day is brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune this Wednesday.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius will look for friends who share same ideology

This Wednesday you will be on the lookout for friends who share your ideology and beliefs and do not question your thoughts. Look for people who accept your flaws and your talents. Do not try to break yourself to fit into the moulds of those who do not know your value.

Choose the colour cinnamon red, and numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces may face some challenges in romantic relationships

You may face some challenges in your romantic or familial relationships this Wednesday. However, do not be disheartened or lose hope, for healthy relationships require hard-work and communication. You may have to look at your behaviour and analyse how your words or actions are affecting your partner.

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour fluorescent pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Wednesday.

