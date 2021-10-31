Horoscope Today, October 31, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Zodiac Signs

The Horoscope of October 31 suggests that Scorpio, Taurus, Gemini can work towards bringing some sort of changes in their businesses. Taurus is also suggested to maintain their distance from extramarital affairs. Libra, today, can make a plan to buy a new vehicle and valuables. On one hand, where Cancer is advised to beware of secret enemies, Scorpio is told to obey their fathers. Virgo and Pisces should pay extra attention to their health.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Overall, the day is good for Aries

You can make great money in business today. There are chances that you will complete difficult tasks with your hard work. You may get some important information. The level of confidence will be high. By end of the day, you might sit down with family and discuss serious issues. The colour orange, alphabets A, L, and E, and numerals 1 and 8, will be beneficial for you.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus must keep away from extramarital affairs

You are suggested to not keep company with people of wrong nature. Neighbours might be angry with you today. The servants will not get enough support in household chores. You will have to make some changes in your business strategy. You may accidentally forget something important. Keep away from extramarital affairs. Today, your lucky numbers are 2 and 7, lucky colour is white, and lucky alphabets are V, U, and B.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

A good day for Gemini to propose their partners

Your prestige in society will increase. The commission-related business can give excellent monetary gains. There will be good harmony in married life, while lovers can propose to their partners today. You can make some changes in business and you will also take out time to spend with friends. The letters C, K, and G, numbers 3 and 6, and shades of yellow will give a touch of whimsy.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Beware of secret enemies, Cancer

Some conflicts may arise in your family, you should keep an eye on the activities of the children. Don’t spend more than your budget. Disagreements with friends can take the form of disputes. You can do shopping for any auspicious event. Beware of secret enemies. Numerals 1 and 8, alphabets Y and N, and milky colour will garner luck for you.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

For Leo, love relationships can get family consent

Your influence in the family will increase, always respect the elders of the house. Love relationships can get family consent. Spouse can get angry with you due to unnecessary irritability. You should avoid finding faults in others. As Sun governs you, bright golden colour is the colour for you. The number 5, and alphabets M, and T will be favourable.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo need to take care of their health

You may take interest in research-related work. Gas and acidity can cause problems, therefore, you should avoid traveling during this time. Ladies should especially take care of their health. There is a possibility of obstruction in the work being done. Today you will get less profit than hard work. Green will be your favourable colour, T, P, N will be the lucky alphabets, while number 3 and 8 will bring you good luck.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra can make a plan to buy a new vehicle and valuables

Good information can be received from abroad. Married life will be happy and you will also have a sense of dedication towards the family. You can make a plan to buy a new vehicle and valuables. Relations with elder siblings will be cordial. Colour white, numerals 2 and 7, and alphabets T and R will offer you support.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Obey your father’s orders, Scorpio

You can try something new in business, while there are also chances of you getting some ancestral property. People will admire you today and your social circle will increase. You are likely to spend a lot of money on your facilities. Today you can take a decision regarding the field of work. Obey your father’s orders. Bright red colour, alphabets Y and N, numbers 1 and 8 will be very lucky for you.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius must give up their selfish behaviour

You should not interfere in the work of others today. It is advised that you give up the selfish behavior. Relatives can pay you a visit. You might have headache problem in the morning. But post noon, all the work will be done easily. People will admire your qualities. Jupiter is your rashi lord, hence, the alphabets D, P, B, the numbers 9 and 12, and colour yellow will lead your way.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Day is not good for those with Capricorn sun signs doing private jobs

You might encounter depression today. The day is not good for people doing private jobs. Young people should not be careless about their career. There may be a problem of heat in the stomach, regulate your eating habit. Keep deep colours, numerals 11 and 10, and alphabets J and K by your side today.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Day might bring huge profit in business for Aquarius

Today, you can join religious organizations. You can also make a huge profit from business. The relationship between husband and wife is going to be cordial and for unmarried people, the discussion of marriage might begin. The day is very good for hoteliers. Cyan colour, numerals 10 and 11, the alphabets S and G will enhance the positivity of the day.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces, be alert of your health

Pisces, you can change the style of your work today. Be alert of your health, diabetic patients might have a sudden drop in sugar. Take the advice of friends seriously. You might take interest in religious activities. Yellow tint, alphabets C, D, J, and T, as well as the numerals 9 and 12 will bring you luck.

