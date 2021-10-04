Horoscope Today, October 4, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Zodiac Signs

As the Moon enters the waning crescent phase, Libras must gear up to embark on the journey to accomplish new tasks, but ensure that previous tasks are not pending. Capricorns need to hit the refresh button and restore the reins of life.

Monday, October 4 will be superb for Leos, Libras, Sagittarians, Aquarians, and Pisceans as they will experience new opportunities and overall calmness. Taurus people (Taurians) need to be careful about not being too lazy to avoid getting into trouble. Gemini will get aided by colleagues while Cancer might get an invitation from a relative.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries need to be wary of unknown people

Buckle up to face challenges at the job front as the work pressure is likely to increase. Try to stay away from controversy, extravaganza, and strangers today, as there is a possibility of being cheated. Take care of your health, especially the throat. Mars (Mangal) being your rashi lord will rule the day; and red would be your go-to colour. Bank on A, L, E as they are your lucky alphabets. Your lucky numbers would be 1, 8.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Shake off laziness to get desired results

Marital bliss is on the cards as you will be able to strike work-life balance like a pro. You might experience crucial work related anxiety. Hardwork is advisable to achieve your dreams. Don’t let sloth take the better of you. Turn to white, and numbers 2, 7 for good luck. Also as Shukra or Venus controls your zodiac, lucky alphabets Ba, Va, U would work wonders for you.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Overall a peaceful day is predicted

Confidence will be the key to success for Geminis, today. You will witness a great time at the workplace as colleagues will provide full support. Worries about your child’s career will come to an end. Good time to execute plans as decisions taken by you will bear fruits. Yellow will be the lucky colour, and numbers 3, 6 will be highly favorable. Go for alphabets Ka, Chha, Gha to turn situations in your favor, as rashi lord Mercury (Budh) rules the day.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Creativity will be the order of the day

Your efficiency and dominance at work will bring you a lot of happiness. But at the same time issues related to children might keep you a little busy. Despite that your creativity will make way as you will find time to finish a creative task, and impress others. Chandrama/Moon is your Rashi lord. Opt for milky white colour, and number 4 to get desired results during auspicious work. Follow alphabets Da, Ha for good luck.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Get excited as favorable conditions at the work front are in store for Leos

Your hardwork will bear great results as you will rise triumphant at work. Finances look great. Business deals will reap satisfactory benefits. Be respectful to your partner’s feelings. Your zodiac is ruled by the Sun so opt for items that are golden in colour if you wish luck to be in your favour. Lucky number will be 5 while lucky alphabets will be Ma, Ta.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Virgo may experience overconfidence today

Finances don’t look great. Avoid investing in share market or business deals. Pay heed to some constructive advice and don’t let your decisions be overshadowed by carelessness and overconfidence. Guard your reputation if you are in an influential position. Trust Mercury, your ruling planet to guide you, and to ensure good luck choose numbers 3, 8 and wear green. Also, note down your lucky alphabets Pa, Tha, Na.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Love is in the air for Libras

Bonding between partners (married couples or lovers) will increase manifold. Chances of going on romantic dates are high. You will receive respect from people and might get a higher position in your profession. Purchasing a new vehicle seems likely. Your lucky numbers will be 2, 7 and being ruled by Venus, your go-to colour shall be white. Turn to the alphabets Ra, Ta for good fortune.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpions must take out time to take care of their mental health

Pay attention to your children as well as your health. Avoid spicy food to stay away from indigestion. Trusting anyone completely is not advisable today. Get ready to deal with workplace challenges. You might feel stressed today, so consider focusing on your mental health, and meditate. As Mars rules your zodiac, vibrant colour like red will be ideal for you while numbers 1, 8 will fetch you good luck. Turn to lucky alphabets Na, Ya, today.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Possibility of new partners joining the business for Sagittarius

The cosmic energy is very soothing and would guarantee a calm and enjoyable day for you. Your talent will be noticed. Chances of finding lost items, and new partners entering business are high. You will experience marital bliss and encouragement from your spouse. Jupiter is your ruling planet and the numbers 9, 12 will prove extremely lucky. Wear shades of yellow to attract good luck. Also, know that your lucky alphabets will be Bha, Dha, Pa, Dha.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Opt for colours in shades of cyan for good luck

You might get into trouble with colleagues and experience anxiety at home as well. Reputation might undergo some threat. But remember the past doesn’t define you, so move on and determine your reality. Take special care of your blood pressure and joints. Saturn is your rashi lord and favorable numbers will be 10, 11. Try to choose lucky alphabets Kha, Ja to make situations favorable.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Arrival of guests might keep Aquarians busy

Great time for family bonding as you might spend quality time with your family. Be prepared to enjoy the company of guests. Work pressure seems to be slightly less bothersome for government employees today. A great day to venture into new business deals. Guidance and blessings of a father figure will help you achieve success. Your luck might favor you if you choose numbers 10, 11 while doing any auspicious work. It is advisable to stick to various shades of cyan colour for good luck. Alphabets Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh will aid you to attract good luck, as Saturn reigns your zodiac.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Travel seems likely for Pisces

Ideal time to focus on meditation and self-study. You will be blessed with some passionate love experiences. A favorable day to travel long distances. Take care of your health. Government employees might face some delays at work. To make things work, seek blessings of your ruling planet, Jupiter. 9, 12 will support you in your ventures. Attract good luck with shades of yellow, and alphabets Da, Cha, Jha, Tha.

