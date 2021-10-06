Horoscope Today, October 6, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction For Aries, Taurus, Libra, Saggitarius And Other Zodiac Signs

Aquarius, your patience and perseverance will be put to test today, October 6. Minor health problems might trouble Capricorn, while for Taurus liver diseases can be bothersome. For Gemini the day is quite confusing. While Cancer is told to understand the limit of love relationships, Libra will feel some discomfort due to the increase of Kapha in the body.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Mental troubles haunting Aries will go away

Today, you will have to prove your ability for a particular work. Mental troubles haunting you will go away. At this time, you are not able to implement your plans properly. The feeling of doing good to others will remain strong in the mind. Planet Mars rules your zodiac sign, so put on a bright colour. Numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will prove to be very lucky for you.

TAURUS(APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus are advised to not abuse their power and rights

You are advised to not abuse your power and rights. The number of people who hate you in the workplace will continue to increase. Therefore, avoid doing any work that will keep you on the target of people. Be a little more cautious about your health, liver diseases can be bothersome. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, while colour will keep you sane. Numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U will be lucky for you this Wednesday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini can waste time on unnecessary tasks

There might be a dispute in the family regarding some matter. You will also be confused in matters regarding business. It is best suggested that you avoid making major changes in the business today. You can waste time on unnecessary tasks. Be nice to your neighbors. Mercury is your Rashi Lord, hence colour yellow, letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will help you in keeping the head clear.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

People will be very impressed with your personality, Cancer

You are ruled by the Moon and time is completely on your side. You are advised to understand the limit of love relationships. People will be very impressed with your personality. There may be a significant change in job. Taking the guidance of qualified persons will prove beneficial for you. The milky colour, letters H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo should avoid being self-centered

The spouse will take care of your feelings and your financial condition will be normal. The horoscope suggests you to not take any decision out of emotion. You should also avoid being self-centered. Friends may form a wrong opinion towards you. The reins of your sign is in the hands of the Sun, golden yellow colour while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo will enjoy spending time with family

You will enjoy spending time with family members as for the maximum time you will be busy fulfilling your responsibilities at workplace. Health will be good today. Spouse may try to persuade you for something. Any shade of green will be suitable for you. Numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N will be by your side throughout the day.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Letters R,T will support Libra in upcoming endeavours

You have not learnt from your past mistakes, hence, you will be repeating it today. You will feel some discomfort due to the increase of Kapha in the body. You will not be satisfied with your performance in the workplace either. All the work will be done at a slow pace. Your heart and mind will experience strange feelings today. Venus is your Rashi lord, therefore wear white and meditate to keep yourself stable. Preferred numbers for you are 2,7 and letters R,T will support you in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

A business trip can bring financial benefits for Scorpio

A successful business trip can bring huge financial benefits for you. Feelings of hope will sprout in the mind regarding a new project. Today, the atmosphere around you is going to be very good. You will be satisfied with your success. Spouse will try to keep you happy in every way. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars hence wearing the colour vermillion will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will be your support this Tuesday.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

An old dispute can get resolved today for Sagittarius

There will be restlessness in your mind, but your loyalty towards work will not dwindle. An old dispute can get resolved today. You will get success in marketing your business work well. Ancestral property will draw you benefits. The colour red, letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will make your day even better.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn should maintain good relations with senior officials

Minor health problems will trouble you throughout the day. People associated with politics will have to face bitter criticism. You are not making adequate use of your powers and rights. Maintain good relations with senior officials. Your lucky colour for the day is Cyan, lucky numbers are 10, 11, and lucky letters are K, J.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius should stay focused in their work

Whatever work you do today, people will find mistakes in it. Your patience and perseverance will be put to test today. Here is a heads up, children can abuse you. Stay focused in your work. You will also face disappointment from friends too as they might not be able to give you the desired support. To bring a ray of positivity in your day, choose colour Cyan, numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces will be very serious about business today

You will be very serious about business today. Your religious feelings will be awakened. All the work will go as per your plans. The support staff will be very honest with you. The relationship between husband and wife will be very sweet. To make your day even better, draw support from Jupiter as it is your ruling sign. Colour Yellow, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guiding light.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.