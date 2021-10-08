Horoscope Today, October 8, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for the Second Day of Navratri

Look at what you need to do, Aries, as it is a critical day for action. Take an impersonal perspective, Taurus, if there is a conflict. Step back, Gemini and look at the bigger picture. Cancer are advised to look closely around and learn important lessons about understanding. Leo would need experience, while Virgo is being advised to speak their mind to make connections. Don’t stop now, Libra, as you’re riding on a wave of solid momentum. Scorpio, on the other hand, do not need others to verify their achievements. Read on to know about other sunsigns.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries must aim to keep things low-key

Tend to your closest partnerships. Something within you is seeking renewal on an emotional level and you are encouraged to engage in all that is waiting to be unearthed. Unexpected changes to your productivity flow and finances are likely. Aim to keep things low-key. Planet Mars rules your sign so numbers 1 and 8 will bring charm. A, L and E alphabets and colours red and orange will provide support.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

An ideal day for Taurus to reach out to romantic interests

You are encouraged to devote your energy towards your current relationship story. An ideal day to reach out to romantic interests, touch base or spice things up in intimate relationships. Expect tensions to spark between “me vs. us” freedoms. Venus is your ruling planet so numbers 2 and 7 should turn out favourable. Alphabets V, U and B and white colour is likely to turn things around for you.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini must focus on exercise

To deal with your increased nervous energy today, look for an outlet by eating right, and exercising. Also, the cosmos is pushing you to get productive around your creativity craft. Insight around self-defeating issues can take up the majority of your attention. Mercury is your ruling planet and the yellow colour should serve with benefit. Alphabets C, K and G and numbers 3 and 6 will be your guiding light.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Those with Cancer sun signs can plan a date night

Pleasure reigns supreme, so get away and reacquaint yourself with whatever gives you pleasure. An ideal day to immerse yourself in creative pursuits or plan a date night or simply enjoy yourself in front of the TV. Expect surprise news from your social network. Include alphabets D and H and number 4 to accentuate your personality. As Moon rules your sign, let the colour milky white be lucky for you.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo can allow their inner lazy lion to emerge today

You’re hankering for a restful recharge so allow your inner lazy lion to emerge today. The universe beckons you away from the crowd. An ideal day to tend to catch up on rest, or to tend to the upkeep of your nest or get nostalgic. The Sun rules your sign so the alphabets M and T will prove beneficial for you. Number 5 and golden shade will prove lucky for you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Green, colour of Navratri Day 2 , will be lucky for Virgo

Let yourself reconnect with your skill as a natural-born storyteller. An ideal time to immerse yourself in educational ventures, writing projects, or important conversations. It’s imperative for you to speak your truth. The cosmos can bring changes to long-held beliefs. The colour green and numbers 3 and 8 are favourable. Mercury rules your sign so alphabets T, P and N will be lucky for you.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Time for Libra to be realistic

The universe finds you empowering through a productive mindset. Your attention is being sent towards the state of untapped inner resources. It is an ideal day to get realistic about budgeting and spending while activating your forgotten talents. Breakthrough conversations will offer healing around intimacy. Venus is your ruling planet, so let numbers 2 and 7 enforce assurance in your progress. Let light colours and alphabets T and R guide you.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio must focus on self-protection and pampering

It is easy for you to lose your sense of identity while you immerse yourself in intimate relationships. Step back and reconnect with your own needs. An ideal day to focus on self-protection and pampering. The cosmos can bring shake-ups to close collaborations. Mars is your ruling planet and numbers like 8 and 1 will suit you best. Bright colours as well as alphabets Y and N will become your guide.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Ideal day for Sagittarius to reconnect with favorite nature spot

The cosmos beckons you into a quiet world. A strong need to recharge and release is being highlighted by the universe. An ideal day to get lost in a good book, turn your phone off and reconnect with your favorite nature spot. Alphabets D, P, B and numbers 9 and 12 should ease your mind. Jupiter is ruling your sign so the colour yellow will help you.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Numbers 10 and 11 may bring in luck for Capricorn

Your attention is needed for your sense of community so don’t keep all to yourself today. An ideal day to reconnect with old friends or your social network. Spend time to focus on clarifying your long-term goals. The cosmos highlights shake ups in your romantic life. Let luck be by your side with numbers like 11 and 10 and alphabets J and K. Deep colours will bring you good luck as Saturn is ruling your sign.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius must devote energy towards craft

You’re on top of your game and the universe allows you to devote tireless energy towards your craft. An ideal day to promote your mission, plow ahead with your ambitions or chip away at larger ambitions. Sudden changes to your family environment can take place. Numbers such as 11 and 10 and alphabets S and G will be lucky for you. You will get support by including deep colours as Saturn is your ruling planet.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces must plan for a future trip

You tend to keep your one foot in a creative dream world. You are encouraged to dip into this refreshing world of fantasy. An ideal day to immerse yourself in a movie, escape the mundane, or plan a future trip. Unexpected conversations may come out into the open. Numbers like 9 and 12 and yellow colour will guide you. Alphabets C, D, J, and T are lucky for you as Jupiter is your ruling planet.

