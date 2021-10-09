Horoscope Today, October 9, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for the Third Day of Navratri

Aries to have everything — love, money and career on their side, while Taurus will involve in some intense research regarding money matters and investments. Cancer will have an adventurous and energetic day. Happiness and success will continue to reign for Virgo. Aquarius and Capricorn should opt for deep colours to accentuate their personality.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Overall a good day likely for Aries

All should be going well for you — love, money, and career. However, today you will be thinking of educational, intellectual, and spiritual matters that you’ve always wanted to pursue. Don’t rush to make decisions if you’re preoccupied. Give yourself some time and plan accordingly. As your Zodiac sign will be ruled by planet Mars, colours red and orange and numbers 1 and 8 will bring charm to your day. A, L and E will be proved lucky alphabets.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus likely to analyse financial situation

Today, you might involve in some intense research about economics, stocks, or land investments and analyse your current financial situation. You’ve been doing well and would continue doing so. Books, magazines, and newspapers can help your quest to grow money or you can consult any professionals. Venus is your ruling planet so let numbers 2 and 7 and alphabets V, U and B to bring fortune while the colour white will turn things around for you.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Clear communication will prove beneficial for Gemini

A social event with business associates and friends could bring fresh ideas in a new direction for you. A discussion about your material and spiritual goals might open your eyes to previously unnoticed opportunities. Clear communication will prove beneficial and bring you closer to others. Mercury is your ruling planet, hence wear the yellow colour to accentuate your personality. Alphabets C, K and G and numbers 3 and 6 will be the lucky elements for you.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Those with Cancer sun signs can explore travel brochures

Cancer, today your day will be strong, adventurous and full of energy and stamina. You may be exploring the possibility of an interesting vacation that includes adventures like rafting and backpacking. Explore some travel brochures and look into it. Include alphabets D and H and number 4 to add charm to your personality as Moon rules your sign. Also, let the colour milky white be lucky for you.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Intimate relationships likely to grow for Leo

Intimate relationships are likely to grow closer due to increased involvement in each other’s life. Enhanced communication and shared dreams, goals, and ideals will make your relationship more strong. You would feel strong and confident today, especially when your material success continues. A few luxury items might be on your cards today. The sun will rule your sign so the golden colour will be proved lucky. Alphabets M and T and number 5 will prove beneficial for you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Someone new may pay a visit to Virgo

Happiness and success will continue to reign in your home. Someone new may pay a visit to you. A lot of comings and goings, as well as an impromptu party or two, is on your cards. Meditation and contemplation could provide inspiration for new projects. Spend some time writing down the new ideas and brainstorming ways to approach the new projects. The colour green and numbers 3 and 8 will bring you good luck. Mercury rules your sign so alphabets T, P and N will be proved beneficial for you.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra might spend day in paperwork

A lot of interesting letters and calls are coming your way today. You might spend your day in paperwork, or in the community running errands. Group activities in your neighbourhood would demand your involvement too, however, it would be good for you as you will get to spend some time together with your friend. Venus is your ruling planet so let light colours and numbers 2 and 7 enforce assurance in your progress while alphabets T and R will guide you.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Bright colours likely to bring luck for Scorpio

A lot of interesting letters and calls could come your way today. Or you might have a business to transact, perhaps involving paperwork, and spend a lot of time out in the community running errands. Group activities could also take place in your neighbourhood, bringing you and your friends closer together. The only caution is that you shouldn’t try to do too much. Mars is your ruling planet and numbers like 8 and 1 will suit you best. Bright colours, as well as alphabets Y and N, will become your guide.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius can plan some trips to refresh

Approaching a higher level of accomplishment would make your energy and enthusiasm elevated. Your goal would inspire you to channel most of your energy into work and climb yet higher. You might be expanding all your horizons — professional, intellectual, and spiritual. You can plan some trips to refresh your mind, however, choose your options carefully. Colour yellow, alphabets D, P, B and numbers 9 and 12 would ease your mind as Jupiter is ruling your sign.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Capricorn might feel a bit of restlessness

Today, you might feel a bit of restlessness. Your mind is sharp, intuitive, and logical, but too many options on the horizon will confuse you. It might feel difficult to choose among them, however, once you decide, you’ll charge ahead and make a success of whatever you choose. Let luck be by your side with deep colours while numbers like 11 and 10 and alphabets J and K as Saturn is ruling your sign.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Good time for Aquarius to consider entering business partnership

This is a good time to consider entering a business partnership with your friends. Though it’s admittedly going to take some effort, success is on your cards for any goals. When it comes to heart, dig a little deeper. Just like Capricorn, the deep colours will also favour Aquarius as Saturn will be the ruling planet. Numbers such as 11 and 10 and Alphabets S and G will be proved lucky for you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces hard work and produced results wouldn’t go unnoticed

Pisces, if you have been working toward public acknowledgement of some sort then you will receive it today. Your hard work and produced results wouldn’t go unnoticed. Expect some compliments, a lot of praise, and maybe even a moment of fame for your efforts. Numbers like 9 and 12, alphabets C, D, J, and T and yellow colour will guide you as Jupiter is your ruling planet.

