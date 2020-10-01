Horoscope Today: Renewed Zest in Your Stars Today

Aries: You can expect exciting news that could usher a new wave of happiness in your life. With a strong suit on the income front and great advancements on the professional front, what more could you ask for? A possible public acknowledgment on the cards could make your day nicer.

Taurus: A much deserving halcyon day with your romantic partner is on the cards today. Try to be magnanimous with a practical mind frame, and you are good to go. Make the most of the happy day and end it with a cheerful note.

Gemini: Love from all corners - be it from friends, partner or family, will bring a great deal of joy. Monetary gains are likely. New projects and great opportunities with support of your colleagues will come knocking on your door.

Cancer: A run in with old friends or a former romantic interest are likely to ensue today. You could get entangled in some difficult situations however you have experience with sticky moments like these. Therefore you would be able to deal with it, easily. Use your innate people skills to sail through today, unharmed.

Leo: You could expect a raise that you have been hoping for from your employer. The astral energy indicates that opportunities may certainly appear yet think everything through carefully. Take time to consider an important decision better to postpone it for another day.

Virgo: You could receive an unexpected souvenir today from a special person. Although you may want to mesmerize people with your quick-witted and sharp abilities it is suggested that you focus on things that are more important today.

Libra: Happiness is in the air and harmony within family is also present. Be confident and show your appreciation for your dear ones. Money could flow in from unexpected corners and you might want to consider twice before you take that plunge to spend.

Scorpio: If you are single and have been frustrated, you could bump into someone almost too perfect for words. If you are with someone already, romance is likely to rekindle one that of a fairy-tale. Your innovative ideas and systematic approach could bring you appreciation from superiors at work today.

Sagittarius: Crackling moments escalating your career is strongly present in your stars. Begin your day with dedication and determination and it could prove a milestone on the path of your goals. You could also be attracted to someone who is somewhere associated with art, perhaps, together collaborating on a project.

Capricorn: Progress could be made by leaps and bounds, if you are involved in a creative. Bosses and colleagues will be highly impressed with your efforts even if you are less experienced. You will win hearts and support your intelligence, potential, energy and enthusiasm that will bring a sense of unity

Aquarius: Investments made in the past could bring good news today. This could make a big difference in your life and by the end of the day you will feel better. If you are brimming with, speak your heart out and you'll probably get a way out of your problems.

Pisces: It’s all about romance for you today. If you are single you could come across someone who could majorly gain you attention. For those already involved or married, a new turn in the events could bring you and your significant other closer.