Horoscope Today: Romance is in the Air for You on October 6

Aries: Love is making way for you from unexpected places and in unexpected faces. Get ready for the romance to manifest and revive your love.

Taurus: Your sense of romance is rather great today. Use this and make tonight a special one with your partner. If any unexpected changes in your plans upset you, try to stick around and reconcile.

Gemini: Take that approach today. Something is likely to add to your mental stress. Talk your issues out with members of family if you feel anxiety. For matters of love, go for direct instead of the hide-and-seek way.

Cancer: A fantastic day filled with creativity and success lies ahead. Your efforts and ideas will be praised giving you a feel good status. If the need for freedom makes your partner feel disregarded, simply communicate you want time and space.

Leo: Expectations from you at your work place are increased. Some recent upheaval at the home front could be bothering you. Try to find the right balance and pace through the challenging day.

Virgo: The ideal condition you seek is on the clutch and some appreciation could be coming your way. Enjoy yourself and flow with the tide. Regardless of what happens today, stay peaceful.

Libra: It’s a good day to follow your career dreams. Try to not have a very intellectual approach. You might have to leave a great deal up to chance when it comes to relationships or matters of the heart.

Scorpio: It’s going to get dreamier for you in a romantic tone. You are going to attract a great deal of prospects with your glow and sparkle. On the work front, you need to be patient to see results.

Sagittarius: Troubles could crop up for you today. Try to find solutions and implement to get things back to normal. Things will find a solid ground by the end of the day.

Capricorn: Some transactions you speculate could fetch you substantial gains and opportunities would galore. Coming to relationships, remind yourself that your fantasies and dreams can come true. Be prepared.

Aquarius: Try to resolve any problem between you and your partner. Remember things in these matters don’t go according to plans. The efforts you made in the past could bear fruition today. Don’t be satisfied with your current achievements and make minor changes in your route.

Pisces: Avoid any big investments today and make sure you engage in an informal discussion with your peers to get honest feedback. You could receive cooperation from your co-workers that will help you in your progress.