Horoscope Today, September 1, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Today’s horoscope favours the career and personal successes for Aries, Gemini, Leo and Virgo. While Pisces may see some setbacks on the personal front, Aquarius may see a new business plan working out. Sagittarius and Scorpio will see newer friendships and relationships sprout.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Extremely fortunate day for Aries

This is an extremely fortunate day for Aries. Issues concerning money, luck, health, and love will finally work out in the right direction. Being optimistic and enthusiastic, you may take a few chances in your life today – they will work out. With Mars as the lord and the alphabets as A, L and E, count on the red colour and the numbers 1 and 8.

Taurus (April 21 – March 21)

Taurus will be little more confused than usual

Your mind may be a little more confused today than usual. This is a good day to invest on some land or property but be careful to read the final prints before you take the leap. In case you’re expecting a settlement of some sort, today may be the day that it finally happens. The alphabets to abide by today are B, V and U and the numbers 2, 7 are. Rely on white for today.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

Yellow is the colour of the day for Gemini

A love relationship may sprout out of a long-lost friendship today. It is important to take care of a crystal clear communication. With Mercury as the lord, rely on yellow as the colour and K, C, G as the favourable alphabets.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Cancer will feel optimistic and energetic

Today you will feel optimistic and energetic. Follow your instincts as some communication with a friend can bring new information to you. The signs point to career and personal success today. An obstacle that was bothering you for a while may leave. You will have the bliss of the support of your life partner. D, H are the alphabets to go by, and 4 is the favourable number for today.

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

Leo’s practicality will pave the way for success

It is important to stay centered as you may experience a rush in your life and your home – lots of relatives and friends may visit you. Your practicality will pave the way for success. Something extremely important to you will be ultimately accomplished. With Sun as the lord, favour the golden colour and the number 5.

Virgo (August 24 – September 22)

Virgo will focus a lot on the appearance of house

Your intuition will work for you today as you will anticipate a lot of information prior to them being said. You will focus a lot on the appearance of your house. Some people who you have been wishing to impress, may visit you tonight. Alphabets P, T, N, and numbers 3, 8 and the green colour may draw your luck today.

Libra (September 23 – October 23)

Libra should focus on artistic, creative interests

Focus on your artistic and creative interests. Sensitivity and intuition will help you through the day. A group you’re associated with may meet near your neighbourhood. Favour the white colour, the alphabets R and Tand the numbers 2 and 7 for today.

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22)

Colour Red may work in favour of Scorpio

Matters concerning the heart are about to get better for you. However, you may need to leave a few of your longtime companions behind. Business and financial interests will take a leap for better. With Mars as the lord, today is a good day to favour the colour red and the alphabets N and Y.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

Sagittarius will attract more fortune and friends

Life gets better for you from here on. With a positive mind and a flourishing self-confidence, you will attract more fortune and more friends. Old friendships will get solidified as new friendships will sprout. Jupiter is your Rashi lord – the alphabets V, D, P and the numbers 9 and 12 will draw luck for you.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

This is not a time to hold yourself back, Capricorn

This is not a time to hold yourself back. A chance of a travel may come your direction – you should take it. Don’t be surprised when you come across a friend who has been holding anger against you. The number 10, 11, the alphabets K and J and the colour cyan will draw your luck.

Aquarius (January 21 – February 18)

Aquarius should focus on honest communication

Focus on honest communication. Now is a good time to invest in a partnership with your friend. But make sure he/she is not hiding any information from you. Settlement of legal contracts look favourable to be done now. With Saturn as the lord, rely on cyan and the numbers 10 and 11 to make your day better.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces should be careful to tread personal relationships

Demands from others may put you off the track. A possible miscommunication with your partner can set back your career. Be careful to tread personal relationships. Rely on D, C, J, T for alphabets; 9, 12 for numbers and yellow for the colour of the day.

