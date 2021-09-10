Horoscope Today, September 10, 2021: These Zodiac Signs Will Get Blessings of Lord Ganesha this Ganesh Chaturthi

Today marks the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The 10-day long festival is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour. Well, to make the day a bit more special, let us first take a look at the horoscope. Venus moves into Scorpio today. This shift will increase our need for commitment, passion and rapture. All relationships will become intense, as we seek uncompromising union. Karmic connections could transform our paths forever. Cancer, use the gift of inner awareness to transform your interpersonal relationships. Taurus can expect to see significant development in something you have been consistently working towards. Scorpio, you should continue to affirm the good as your story is about to get better from here.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Numbers 1 and 8 will be auspicious for Aries

Your romantic life is receiving a welcome boost. The stars encourage you to take it to the next level intimacy-wise. The cosmos works to help you heal blockages in old relationships and deepen emotional bonds. On Ganesh Chaturthi, 1 and 8 are the numbers that will help you out. You should worship Lord Ganesha everyday for blessings. Mars is the ruling planet of your sign so red colour and A, L and E are alphabets that will turn things in your favour.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus must add white colour in their life for charm

Work to brighten up things in the job environment is taking place. The planetary alignment works to strengthen current relationships and attract new romantic chances if you are single and looking for a committed union. Venus is your ruling planet. Add the colour white in your life for charm and Lord Ganesha’s blessings . Numbers 2 and 7 and alphabets B, V and U will guide you.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

For Ganesh Chaturthi puja, Gemini can opt for a yellow outfit

Things are picking up on the work front. The cosmos works to lure new opportunities to your existing job environment. It is an ideal time to connect with authorities in your field or send out applications. Mercury is your ruling planet and alphabets C, K, G will guide you. Lucky numbers for the day - 6 and 3. For Ganesh Chaturthi puja, you can opt for a yellow outfit. This will help Lord Ganesha to maintain kindness on you.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer can allow themselves to prioritise pleasure

A welcome change of pace reaches your doorstep. The stars are working to bring an enriching boost to your intimate life and re-invigorate creative projects. On the day when we bring Ganpati Bappa into our home, you can allow yourself to prioritise pleasure because you have earned it. Moon is the ruler of your sign so the alphabets H and D favour you. Milky white colour and number 4 is likely to turn things in your favour.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo can invest time in redecorating

The universe is sending your romantic life for a period of renewal, Leo. The planetary alignment is working to beautify your home environment and strengthen family bonds. It is an ideal time to patch up shaky familial bonds and invest time in redecorating. Sun rules your sign so the alphabets T and M will assist you. Golden shade and number 5 will bring you luck.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Colour green may work in favour or Virgo

You are receiving some much-needed mental alleviation. The ongoing planetary transition works to soften mental stress. It will bring charisma to your communication style and strengthen sibling bonds. Take time out for a creative project. Mercury is the ruler of your sign so numbers 3 and 8 are likely to support you in your ventures. Alphabets T, P and N. On Ganesh Chaturthi wear something green for Lord Ganesha’s blessing.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Alphabets T and R will guide Libra during celebrations

You seek cosmic guidance from Venus. The current planetary transition boosts your focus on resources and is likely to increase your income. The cosmos increases your desire for emotional security and overall sensuality. Venus rules your sign so let alphabets T and R guide you during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Light colours and 7 and 2 are the numbers that will suit you best.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

An ideal time for Scorpio to self-pamper this festive season

Things are brightening up with the universe bestowing gifts to your self-image. The cosmos is working to attract others to you like a moth to the flame. The festive season, which begins with Ganesh Chaturthi, is an ideal time for self-pampering and refreshing your appearance. Mars is the ruler of your sign so let numbers 8 and 1 assist you. Alphabets Y and N and bright colours will accentuate your personality.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Yellow is the colour for Sagittarius this Ganesh Chaturthi

A desire for reflection may slow your pace today. A once-a-year transit gives you an opportunity to reconnect with your solitude and heal self-sabotaging relationship patterns and a sense of inner peace. Respect your need to examine your inner world. Let luck be on your side with numbers 12 and 9. Alphabets D, P, B. Yellow - is the colour for you this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Good time for Capricorn to bond with friends

The universe is attracting new people into your world. You need to be willing to connect. The cosmos is helping you develop new community connections and social contacts. On the holy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the cosmos will also help to sweeten current bonds in your friend group. Lord Ganesha remains kind to people with Capricorn sign. Alphabets J and K will prove lucky for you because Saturn is the ruling planet. Deep colours, as well as numbers 11 and 10, are likely to ease your mind.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

S and G will be lucky for Aquarius on Ganesh Chaturthi

You are receiving a much-needed gift and the stars are working to attract positive opportunities in your career. The planetary alignment marks the best time for seeking advancement, strengthening connections and launching projects with people in your field. Deep colours will guide you because Saturn is your ruling planet. 11 and 10 are the numbers and S and G are the alphabets that will be lucky for you on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces will receive a sense of emotional alleviation

You will receive a sense of emotional alleviation. The cosmic landscape works to attract new educational ventures, travel plans, and other opportunities that expand your comfort zone. The current planetary transition marks an ideal time to embark on new endeavours. Alphabets C, D, J, and T will provide you with support. Jupiter is your ruling planet so numbers 9 and 12 are likely to bring luck. You can pick a beautiful dress in yellow colour to begin your day.

