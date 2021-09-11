Horoscope Today, September 11, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

The current cosmic landscape is making us strategic and observant. We are clever but critical and will be inclined towards activities that engage our emotions. We may not fully engage with our instincts, and judgment may be off. It’s possible we fight with our ideals and excessiveness can be a concern. Balancing between optimism and skepticism will be challenging. Pisces, don’t be who you don’t want to be. Gemini, you should tend to your physical vessel as your body has been sending you signals. New pathways are showing up for you, Capricorn.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

An ideal day for self-healing for Aries

A low social profile is essential to your enjoyment as the cosmic landscape is welcomingly soothing. An ideal day for self-healing and therapeutic endeavors. The planetary alignment boosts optimism but at the same time may instill an over-inflated sense of confidence. Look for numbers 1 and 8 and alphabets A, L and E for help. Because Mars rules your sign, seek for red colour to bring a welcome change in your life.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Colour white may bring in luck for Taurus

Float peacefully through the skies. The stars are sending your attention towards complex relationship matters. The cosmic landscape makes a slow-pace, idyllic and romantic atmosphere to enjoy. You have a tendency to bite more than you can chew. Venus is the ruling planet for your sign so count on the colour white to bring luck. Let numbers 2 and 7 and alphabets B, V and U guide you through difficulties.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Numbers 6 and 3 will assist Gemini today

A sense of structure is needed to move with ease, Gemini. The stars push you to tackle looming chores around work and hone in on your craft. The cosmos brings softness and ease to the atmosphere, but later you may find yourself over-doing the little things. Mercury is the ruling planet of your sign so numbers 6 and 3 will assist you. Seek out for alphabets C, K, G and yellow colour for help.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

A romantic day for Cancer

A variety of supportive aspects will be observed as your planet reaches out to the self-assured sun. The current pairing is worth taking advantage of as it paints the day with dreamy, romantic strokes. Later, the cosmos may make mountains out of molehills around close relationships. Moon rules your sign so number 4 is likely to turn things in your favour. Alphabets H and D and milky white colour will favour you.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo must look at and solve family problems

The probing alignment of the planets urge you to closely look at any unhealed wounds around family matters that have gone unaddressed. The supportive connection of the planets will add a soft, gentle haze to your day. The tussle in the skies may amplify issues in relationships out of proportion. Sun rules your sign so the golden shade will bring you luck. Alphabets T and M and number 5 should support you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Green is colour of the day for Virgo

You’re craving local movement in your environment so it is difficult to keep you tied down. The cosmic landscape puts a romantic spell, an ideal for romantic escapes. A disagreement later may see you biting more than you can chew at work. Mercury planet is the ruler of your sign so colour green will bring luck. Alphabets T, P and N and numbers 3 and 8 are likely to support you in your ventures.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Alphabets T and R will guide Libra

Today’s stars point your attention towards your immense talents and untapped potential. The skies urge you to scan your resources and reflect on what needs changing. An aspirational attitude will be welcomed towards your craft. Later, the planets may illuminate frustrations around passion projects. Venus is the ruling planet of your sign so 7 and 2 are the numbers that will suit you best. Let alphabets T and R and light colours guide you.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

An emotional day likely for Scorpio

The skies awaken your attention to unexpressed feelings so it is easy to feel in alignment with yourself. You will receive help to bring your emotions into the open for acknowledgment. The cosmos imbues the day with a romantic feel, but later it may stoke family tensions. Mars is the ruling planet of your sign so bright colours will accentuate your personality. Let numbers 8 and 1 and alphabets Y and N assist you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Yellow shade will favour Sagittarius

You don’t usually come across as an introvert. The stars imbue the day with a gentle and healing haze worthy of quietly indulging in. Later, aspirational alignment of the planets may help unleash locked emotions through active self-expression. Let luck be on your side with alphabets D, P, B. Yellow shade and numbers 12 and 9 will bring you good luck as Jupiter is the ruling planet of your sign.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Capricorn may prefer time alone

You will find yourself craving your friends and it may seem hard for you to break out of hermit mode. Try to reconnect with your cherished crew as the stars imbue the day with smooth conversations. Later underlying financial stress may be amplified. Alphabets J and K as well as numbers 11 and 10 are likely to ease your mind. Deep colours will prove lucky for you because Saturn is the ruling planet.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Stress at work likely for Aquarius

You are ready to put in the work as stars send your attention towards the present career landscape. This illustrates the good and the bad. The cosmos pulls inspiration down or you can shake off the snooze mode. Later, stress between career demands and personal needs may be amplified. Deep colours and S and G are the alphabets that will be lucky for you. 11 and 10 are the numbers to guide you because Saturn is your ruling planet.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Yellow colour will provide Pisces support

Keep expanding your current life philosophy as you are stretching your perspective. You have to cultivate fresh horizons to tackle leaving your comfort zone. The stars permeate your self-expression with a gentle sway but expect the universe to unblock stagnant, unspoken feelings. Alphabets C, D, J, and T and numbers 9 and 12 are likely to bring luck. Jupiter is your ruling planet so yellow colour will provide you support.

