Horoscope Today, September 12, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

The current transit is confident, enthusiastic and forward-looking. It sparks our desire to explore, discover and learn. As we set our sights high, a change in the routine appeals now. The most positive trait in this position is optimism but missing out essential details is a challenge. We are inclined to fall back on past habits, even if they do not promote growth. We can get help to channel our motivation into something concrete as we feel thoughtful about our commitments.

You need to take it easy, Aries. Taurus should invest in therapeutic activities. Gemini should focus on their personal relationships. Focus on striking the right work/life balance, dear Cancer. Leo, rise and shine. Reconnect with a special kin, Virgo. Libra, be brave to speak your truth. You are being nudged into action, Scorpio. Apply yourself towards any task with dexterity, Sagittarius. Capricorn, you can slip away behind the scenes. Aquarius, go and express yourself. Pisces, you will get assistance if looking for prospective jobs.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Ideal day for Aries to read book, watch movie

The skies increase your need for escapism, fantasy and adventure. An ideal day to delve in activities like book reading or movie watching or just heading for the horizons. A supportive connection around makes it easier to chip away at long-term aspirations. Count on numbers 1 and 8 to provide support. Mars is the ruling planet for you so alphabets A, L and E are likely to turn things around for you. The colour red is what you need for that extra magic.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Colour white will add to Taurus charm

The cosmos runs smooth and slow pushing you to take a good look beneath the surface. Let deep conversations and healing modalities in your intimate relationships tend to unhealed wounds and festering feelings. Lay low as the cosmic landscape instills your day with fortitude. Venus rules your sign so let the colour white add to your charm. Numbers 2 and 7 and alphabets V, U and B will lend you solid support.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini must focus on intimate relationships

Send your focus towards intimate relationships. If you are in a committed relationship, see if your S.O needs tending to. Otherwise, look to a potential partnership you are hoping to manifest. The planetary alignment imbues your day with a can-do attitude when it comes to planning and collaborative efforts. Include numbers 3 and 6 for luck as well as alphabets C, K and G. Let colour yellow accentuate your personality as the planet Mercury rules your sign.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer must devote time towards work, craft

The stars are instilling the strong need to be productive in you. You are being encouraged to devote your time towards work and craft. Let the current planetary alignment serve you with grandiose ideas and stable footing. A great day to re-align with your exercise routine. Moon is ruling your sign and alphabets D and H should serve with benefit. Number 4 and the milky white hue will be your guiding light.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

A good time for Leo to re-engage with creative prowess

You are encouraged to break free from the intensity of the past few day. A good time to re-engage with your creative prowess in a new capacity. You will receive the help you need to make committed plans in combined partnership ventures. Pleasure is key, so prioritize a good time. The golden colour is lucky for you because the Sun rules your sign. The number 5 and alphabets M and T will prove favourable for you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Virgo must focus on home environment

You are getting beckoned to come underground. Time to channel your focus on your home environment and the present situation in familial connections. A perfect day to maintain a low-key profile and cook yourself your favorite meal. You are being offered space for a steady use of energy on career goals. The planet Mercury rules your sign so the colour green will be lucky for you. Numbers 3 and 8 and alphabets T, P and N will prove beneficial for you.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra must speak truth

Get things off your chest. Speak your truth even if it ruffles a few feathers. You are encouraged to tell your story and activate your voice even if it means journaling or sharing a vulnerable post. You are being offered constructive energy to push your creative pursuits. The planet Venus rules your sign so numbers 2 and 7 will suit you best. Light colours and alphabets T and R will guide you.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Perfect day for Scorpio to take firm decisions on family front

The planetary alignment is pushing you to review your skills as it encourages you to regard your capacities. The perfect day to take firm decisions on the family front. If you do not find a productive outlet for yourself you may get cranky over feeling idle. Mars is the ruling planet of your sign so alphabets Y and N will assist you. Let numbers 8 and 1 and bright colours provide reassurance in your progress.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius are encouraged to seek an emotional recharge

Tap back into the core of the person you are known for and their requirements. You are encouraged to seek an emotional recharge and bounce back through diet and physical exercise. It will get easier to stay focused and with steadiness. Let luck be on your side with numbers 12 and 9. Jupiter is the ruling planet of your sign so alphabets D, P, B will bring you good luck. The colour yellow will make your day brighter.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Deep colours will prove lucky for Capricorn

The stars in the universe are summoning you to disconnect from the world. You are pushed to go inward and immerse yourself in a world of fantasies to detach from the harshness of reality. The cosmic landscape will help you gain a sense of emotional equilibrium. Alphabets J and K and deep colours will prove lucky for you. Saturn is your ruling planet and numbers 11 and 10 are likely to ease your mind.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius should be well heard to a group listening

Immerse yourself in collective-based unions and discover yourself in the process. Tend to your craving to tag along with your tribe. The current aspect offers a strong sense of inner stability to you. You should be well heard to a group listening. Deep colours and 11 and 10 are the numbers to guide you. S and G are the lucky alphabets for you as Saturn is your ruling planet.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces must focus on big picture of their career

Focus on the big picture of your career. You are being encouraged to step outside and share things on a larger scale. You’re at the peak visibility of your career outside of your comfort zone. The planetary alignment makes it ideal for you to reach out and share your work publicly. Alphabets C, D, J, and T and yellow colour will provide you support. Jupiter is your ruling planet so let numbers 9 and 12 bring you luck.

