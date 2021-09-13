Horoscope Today, September 13, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Taurus, Leo, Gemini, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

September 13 marks a new week, and as usual, everyone will be rejuvenated and energised for new beginnings. Astrological predictions can help you sail smoothly through the week. Aries, you need to be careful with strangers. There is a good opportunity for Taurus as they will get excellent opportunities in the business. Gemini should take it easy and control their anger. Cancer should work according to their own strengths and at their own speed as this will help them accomplish them more. Know about astrological predictions for the other zodiac signs.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries need to be careful with strangers

Aries, be careful with strangers as they may cause you losses. The position of stars shows your inclination towards philosophical subjects today. Opponents will increase at the workplace, execute all your work carefully. Avoid spicy food to stay healthy. Mars is the ruling planet for you, alphabets A, L and E and numbers 1 and 8 are likely to turn things around for you. Opt for the colour red for that extra magic.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus, there is a chance of starting a new job

Taurus, it seems to be a lucky day for you there will get excellent opportunities in the business. There is also a chance of starting a new job. Love and passion will increase in your romantic relationships. While workload will increase in the office, hindered work will get completed on time. Venus rules your sign, the colour white will add to your confidence. Numbers 2 and 7 and alphabets V, U and B will bring you a fortune.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini must control their temper

Gemini, you need to control your temper as you might be tempted to chastise everyone, but doesn’t seem to be a good idea. What started as a meeting could end with disagreements, hence, the best solution is to leave. The argument probably won’t accomplish anything positive anyway. Wear colour yellow to accentuate your personality as the planet Mercury will rule your sign while 3 and 6 and alphabets C, K and G will bring you support.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer, milky white will be your lucky colour today

Today’s energy might be especially draining for you, however, your tasks could require more effort than usual. It is advisable to work according to your own strengths and at your own speed. You’ll probably accomplish more this way. Take care and save some energy for a great evening. Moon is ruling your sign, hence, alphabets D and H and number 4 will be your guiding light. Milky white will be your lucky colour today.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo will face unnecessary expenses today

You will face unnecessary expenses, today. Mental stress and emotions can make you feel fatigued and distraught. Stop and take a look at why you’re upset before reacting. You’ll be amazed at how your mood get back to normal. Avoid signing any big business deal today and take care of your children’s health. The golden colour is lucky for you as the Sun will rule your zodiac sign. The number 5 and alphabets M and T will be proved lucky for you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Virgo should go for the colour green

Today, you might visit a friend who’s recuperating from an illness or injury, however, be prepared to hear all about the frustrations. You need to listen to your friend patiently. Be supportive without any argument or complaint. Your friend needs company, not coddling at this time. Go for the colour green as the planet Mercury rules your sign. Numbers 3 and 8 and alphabets T, P and N will be lucky for you today.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra might get involved in a debate

You might get involved in a debate over a controversial subject involving politics or social issues. You might find the subject fascinating. However, as the conversation changes from a discussion to a quarrel, you might not feel comfortable and want to walk away. Don’t worry about being rude and follow your heart. The planet Venus rules your zodiac sign, so numbers 2 and 7 and light colours will suit you best. Alphabets T and R will be a lucky colour.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio must take a break and go out in fresh air

Scorpio, today you might be required to fumble through a lot of paperwork in order to get certain information. However, this might not help you to find what you’re looking for in spite of it all. Take a break and get out in the fresh air and walk a few blocks. Don’t be afraid to ask for help at your workplace. Mars will rule your zodiac sign, so alphabets Y and N will assist you while bright colours will add to your charm. Let numbers 8 and 1 provide reassurance in your progress.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius must control their anger

Though you are very laid back and easy-going, you might lose your temper in conversations between you and some of your close friends, Sagittarius. However, control your anger and avoid lashing out at someone if they say something insulting or otherwise inappropriate. Today’s stress might affect tomorrow, so avoid it. Let luck be on your side with the colour yellow and numbers 12 and 9. Jupiter rules your sign so alphabets D, P, B will bring you good luck.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Alphabets J and K will prove lucky for Capricorn

This doesn’t seem to be a favourable day for you as stress and strain could take a toll on you. Your beloved has had a rough day and this can leave you irritated at her words and gestures. It is advisable to sit in companionable silence and not say much. Those who are not involved in any relationship can stay in their favourite comfort. Alphabets J and K and deep colours will prove lucky for you as Saturn is the ruling planet. Numbers 11 and 10 will favour you.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius can experience the old mounting frustration

Today, you might spend your time running errands and could experience the old mounting frustration. Instead of getting frustrated, accept the fact that you may not be able to accomplish everything that you planned to do. Treat yourself to a quiet evening and enjoy your time. Deep colours will be proved lucky for you while numbers 11 and 10 will guide you as Saturn will be ruling your sign. S and G will be the lucky alphabets for you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces must not settle for mediocre

You may spend a lot of energy on an artistic project that you probably won’t like, Pisces. You could get halfway through and then leave it, and this could be disheartening as you wasted your effort. But you need not worry as this happens to all great artists. Go ahead and start over as this time you’ll accomplish what you want. Don’t settle for mediocre. Go for the yellow colour and alphabets C, D, J, and T to provide you support. Jupiter is your ruling planet so numbers 9 and 12 will bring you a fortune.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here