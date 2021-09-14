Horoscope Today, September 14, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Tuesday, September 14, marks the occasion of Radha Ashtami, which is considered pious among Hindus. Aries, spend time to learn about your money options, while Taurus’ reputation is getting pumped up with the new attitude. Don’t take up excess, Gemini. Take one at a time. Cancer, you can feel cheered up soon, thanks to an upcoming dinner party. Leo should beware of getting stuck within the system. If you’re compatible with those you love Virgo, your relationships will endure. Read on to know in detail about your day.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries, spend time to learn about your money options

The current planetary aspect directs most of your energy towards close relationships in your universe. During this transitional period, you’re prone to over-compromising and people-pleasing, so stay cautious of losing yourself in your quest to appease others. Mars is the ruling planet for you so colour red is what you need for that extra magic. Alphabets A, L and E and numbers 1 and 8 are likely to turn things around for you.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Alphabets V, U and B will lend you solid support, Taurus

The stars prompt a crucial change of pace. The cosmos invigorates your outlook to your workflow while illuminating hidden tensions related to your work/life balance. An ideal time to engage in a new exercise routine and diet and or to hunt for a new job. Venus rules your sign so alphabets V, U and B will lend you solid support. Numbers 2 and 7 and the colour white will add to your charm.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Don’t take up excess, Gemini

The current planetary alignment helps you to tirelessly focus towards cultivating pursuing romantic interests and personal creative projects. Use this opportunity to actively engage in activities that prompt joy. Include numbers 3 and 6 for luck as the planet Mercury rules your sign. Let the colour yellow and alphabets C, K and G accentuate your personality.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Milky white hue will be guiding light for Cancer

Your pace is slowing to a crawl. The stars direct your focus towards your current living environment. Work to transcend your energy around any home-based concerns and act on them. This aspect may uncover tensions in familial dynamics. Moon is ruling your sign and the milky white hue will be your guiding light. Number 4 and alphabets D and H should serve with benefit.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Things are about to get busy for Leo

Things are about to get busy for you. The planetary alignment sends your focus towards your confidence in expressing your voice and the state of your mental health. The cosmos works to invigorate your narrating abilities and help you explore dormant tensions. The golden colour and alphabets M and T will prove favourable for you. The number 5 is lucky for you because the Sun rules your sign.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Alphabets T, P and N will prove beneficial for Virgo

The stars could bring forth some dormant aggression and tension you have been containing. They send the motivating energy towards your finances. The best time to hustle and earn, however, you may spend beyond your means. The planet Mercury rules your sign so alphabets T, P and N will prove beneficial for you. Numbers 3 and 8 and the colour green will be lucky for you.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra should be mindful of increased irritability

The cosmos is infusing a fresh burst of energy in your sense of independence. The planetary alignment invigorates your sense of self-expression, confidence and identity. Be mindful of increased irritability and exacerbated underlying health problems. The planet Venus rules your sign so alphabets T and R will guide you. Light colours and numbers 2 and 7 will suit you best.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Let numbers 8 and 1 assist you, Scorpio

You look to the valiant warrior planet for cosmic navigation. The cosmos is working to slow your pace, as it indicates a strong call for rest, compromise and reconnection with your sense of spirituality. Mars is the ruling planet of your sign so bright colours provide reassurance in your progress. Let numbers 8 and 1 and alphabets Y and N assist you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Let luck be with you with the colour yellow, Sagittarius

You’ve been giving your all to your career and it’s not been an easy go. The current transition directs a renewed sense of focus towards developing a better sense of community and accomplishing long-term goals. Let luck be with you with the colour yellow and numbers 9 and 12. Alphabets D, P, B will bring you good luck as Jupiter is the ruling planet of your sign.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Things are intensifying for Capricorn on the career front

Things are intensifying on the career front. The current cosmic landscape works to invigorate your ongoing work trajectory, however, some small fires in that area are likely too. Instead of butting heads with those in authority, carve out future plans. Alphabets J and K and numbers 11 and 10 are likely to ease your mind. Saturn is your ruling planet and deep colours will prove lucky for you.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius will get help to take an emotional load off

You will get help to take an emotional load off. The current transition sends lots of fresh energy towards initiating new educational ventures and developing travel plans. Build a new dream and take steps to see it through. Deep colours and alphabets S and G are lucky for you. Numbers 11 and 10 guide you as Saturn is your ruling planet.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Tackle unspoken issues and shared debts, Pisces

The universe is turning up the heat in your close partnerships. The current aspect deepens intimate bonds and invigorates your intimate life but may stroke over underlying frictions on its course. Tackle unspoken issues and shared debts rather than let issues mount and fester. Alphabets C, D, J, and T and numbers 9 and 12 bring you luck. Jupiter is your ruling planet so yellow colour will provide you support.

