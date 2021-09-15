Horoscope Today, September 15, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Aries, decide if you should sell your possessions or keep them. Taurus, try doing something fun. Patience is a difficult skill, Gemini but you will learn as you go along. Use your charm, Cancer to kick-start a conversation. Leo, learn from the dedication of a stubborn mule. Say yes to travel, Virgo as it could change your life. Share your life freely, Libra. Don’t be scared of past betrayals Scorpio. Expect an increase in responsibilities, Sagittarius. Capricorn, expect a great shopping day. Aquarius, experience life like no other for a while. Pisces, enjoy a quiet night and relax.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries may get into intense relationship conversations

Focus is around your ambitions. There may be intense relationship conversations, especially pertaining to quality time against career time. The cosmos can illuminate hidden and strong frustrations around your ambitions. Mars rules your sign so alphabets A, L and E will lend you solid support. Numbers 1 and 8 and the colour red will add to your charm.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Colour white is what Taurus need for extra magic

The stars push you to widen the scope of your experience and seek adventure. The current transit may illuminate reality checks around your present job environment. The cosmos point out at the long-held misconceptions which require letting go. Venus is the ruling planet so colour white is what you need for extra magic. Alphabets V, U and B and numbers 2 and 7 are likely to turn things around for you.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Slip away into a world of your own, Gemini

Slip away into a world of your own as you are extra sensitive to everything around you. The cosmos highlights whatever within you needs deeper healing. The stars may direct you through creative outlets to help unblock pent-up emotions. Mercury is ruling your sign and the yellow hue will be your guiding light. Numbers 3 and 6 and alphabets C, K and G should serve with benefit.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer should focus towards intimate relationships

Focus towards your intimate relationships. The stars direct your emotional attention towards your present connection story. The cosmos illuminates a divide between the heart and the head. Later, dormant tensions around closeness will be acknowledged. Include number 4 for luck as the Moon rules your sign. Let the colour milky white and alphabets D and H accentuate your personality.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Alphabets M and T will prove beneficial for Leo

You are being pushed into action around the work environment. The stars direct your energy towards any pending work needing completion. The frustrations around communication will be highlighted, particularly those that need further ironing out. The Sun rules your sign so alphabets M and T will prove beneficial for you. Number 5 and the colour golden will be lucky for you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Green is the colour of the day for Virgo

You tend to cultivate happiness when working on a personal creative project. The stars nudge in your artistically playful energy. The cosmos highlights financial issues that need sorting out. Dormant frustrations around your love life will be under the spotlight. The green colour and alphabets T, P and N will prove favourable for you. The numbers 3 and 8 are lucky for you because Mercury rules your sign.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Let numbers 2 and 7 assist you, Libra

Remove yourself from the world’s demands as you are in the mood to hide away. The cosmos illustrates conversations between individual needs and family demands. Further, hidden tensions to be addressed around your family dynamic will come to the fore. Venus is the ruling planet of your sign so light colours provide reassurance in your progress. Let numbers 2 and 7 and alphabets T and R assist you.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio are being thrust into action

You are being thrust into action. The cosmic landscape helps you in having conversations, tackling errands. The stars highlight the need to break free from stifling mental patterns and speak the truth, ideally through deep conversations. A perfect day for therapy as long-held truths are unearthed. The planet Mars rules your sign so alphabets Y and N will guide you. Bright colours and numbers 8 and 1 will suit you best.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Colour yellow will prove lucky for Sagittarius

You’re in the mood to bring your skills to life today, Sagittarius. Your attention is being directed to your ability to validate your skills and the state of your finances. The cosmos may highlight frustrating conversations in your group and help you confront your self-confidence blockages. Alphabets D, P, B and numbers 9 and 12 are likely to ease your mind. Jupiter is your ruling planet and the colour yellow will prove lucky for you.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Alphabets J and K may bring good luck to Capricorn

You are reminded to slow your pace as the stars help you tap back into unspoken emotional needs and physical health. Career conversations that rock the boat are highlighted as unhealed wounds around your independence come to fore. Let luck be with you with the deep colours and numbers 11 and 10. Alphabets J and K will bring you good luck as Saturn is the ruling planet of your sign.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Deep colours may work in favour of Aquarius

You are regularly required to remove yourself from society to recharge. You are encouraged to go into hiding as issues in your big picture vision are highlighted. Self-sabotaging emotional patterns that need further clarity through conversation are illuminated. Alphabets S and G and numbers 11 and 10 bring you luck. Saturn is your ruling planet so deep colours will provide you support.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces must address tough intimate conversations

Spend time among friends today as you’re longing for deeper connections. You are receiving help to chip away at any do-able aspirations. The stars are also working to deepen your community sense. Tough intimate conversations and dormant tensions need to be addressed now. The yellow colour and alphabets C, D, J, and T are lucky for you. Numbers 9 and 12 guide you as Jupiter is your ruling planet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here