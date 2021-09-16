Horoscope Today, September 16, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Aries, stop if your daily efforts are not working. Taurus, watch out for a flirtatious romantic opportunity. Navigate through the obstacles with your gut, Gemini. Present your most outlandish ideas, Cancer, they will be well-received. A new connection will come in handy for you, Leo. Be careful, Virgo, as your combative attitude may get the better of you. Food is in focus for Libra, so prepare a meal with love. Be methodical in your approach, Scorpio. Seek out pleasure, Sagittarius and recharge yourself. Don’t quit, Capricorn, as you need to persevere. Don’t repeat past mistakes, Aquarius. Things you need are in front of you, Pisces, but are camouflaged.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries must pause and re-evaluate their commitments

There’s been much change in your life lately. You are encouraged to embrace more as several stories culminate. Pause and re-evaluate your commitments in a realistic light. See what needs transformation in your career. Your sign is ruled by Mars and the colours red and orange will be your guide. Your lucky numbers are 1 and 8 and lucky alphabets are A, L, E.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

White is the colour of the day for Taurus

The stars are slowing you down, creating a strong need for a reassessment of your approach to dynamics in partnerships. This aspect will lower energy levels and increase melancholic moods. Approach any issues in a head-on fashion rather than sulking.Venus will rule your sign and colour white will be your guide. Alphabets B, V, and U and numbers 2 and 7 bring you luck.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini should re-evaluate their work/life balance

Your energies always keep you in motion and today, the adverse effects of always being on the go are highlighted. Re-evaluate your work/life balance and health now, as it is a good time to do so. Soul-healing conversations in relationships are shaping up. Your lucky numbers are 3 and 6 and the colour yellow will be your guide. As your sign is ruled by Mercury, your lucky alphabets are K, C, G.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer must seek out the privacy they need

The cosmos beckons you into a vulnerable headspace. Seek out the privacy you need as intimacy issues that need acknowledgment are illuminated. The current transit offers healing conversations in your exchanges so go ahead and tell your story. Colour milky white will add to your charm as the Moon rules your sign. Alphabets D and H and number 4 bring in luck.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Number 5 may bring in luck for Leo

A multitude of stories are culminating now. The current aspect encourages you to take action to strike an equilibrium. Also, the planetary alignment illustrates the need for a realistic reassessment of bonds on the domestic front. Turn to number 5 for luck. Your sign is ruled by the Sun and alphabets M and T are lucky for you. Colour golden will turn things in your favour.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Colour green will be lucky for Virgo today

The stars ask you to surrender and slow your pace. The current planetary alignment enforces a reality check on the state of your mental health and your current work/life balance. The cosmos will add potency to your self-expression. Number 3 and 8 will be your guide and the colour green is lucky for you. Your sign is ruled by Mercury and alphabets P, T, and N will assist you.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra may encounter roadblocks today

You may encounter roadblocks today. The current aspect sheds light on re-evaluations around your creative abilities and partnerships. The cosmos is likely to impose heavy moods and lower your energy levels. You can still approach your creative limitations constructively and understand what’s stopping you. Light colours will accentuate your personality as Venus rules your sign. Numbers 2 and 7 and alphabets R and T will assist you.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Bright colours will suit Scorpio

The stars are calling for illumination and re-evaluation. Your day is filled with heaviness and awareness of blockages that lie between your sense of independence and domestic duties. Try to assess your walls head-on instead of feeling defeated. Bright colours will suit you and your lucky numbers are 1 and 8. Mars rules your sign and alphabets N and Y will be your guide.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius must embrace change

The universe is nudging you to embrace change. The universe allows self confidence and renewal on the career front. Reality-check conversations to have in a relationship are in focus. Face them head-on, no matter how daunting it may seem. Alphabets B, D and P and numbers 9 and 12 are lucky for you. Jupiter rules your sign and yellow colour will ease your mind.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Luck will be on Capricorn side with numbers 10 and 11

The stars are receiving a displeased energy with relationship issues clashing with mutual goals. Ensure a reality check here. The cosmic landscape facilitates potency in the sense of renewal to your independent needs and self-expression. Luck will be on your side with numbers 10 and 11 and deep colours. Alphabets K and J will assist you as Saturn rules your sign.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Deep colours will be lucky for Aquarius

Your planet is receiving an agitated energy from opposition. This is likely to emphasise the divide between your need for personal downtime in your relationships and the demands of your career. An easy atmosphere for healing will also be created. Numbers 10 and 11 and alphabets G and S will support you. Deep colours will be lucky for you as Saturn rules your sign.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Colour yellow will be Pisces guide today

Any outmoded beliefs in relationships that you have been clinging to, are majorly in focus. This energy invokes a reality check around self-sabotaging patterns in intimate relationships. The cosmos will continue deep healing through honest conversations. Alphabets D, C, J and T and numbers 9 and12 will be lucky for you. Colour yellow will be your guide as Jupiter rules your sign.

