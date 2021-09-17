Horoscope Today, September 17, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Patience is essential for you, Aries. You may have to be extra cautious, Taurus, to keep things flowing. Gemini, relax as you have no control over an ongoing issue. Break out of your shell, Cancer and seek advice. Watch out Leo as someone with a scary reputation is coming at you. Don’t question the motives of a former enemy, Virgo. Be polite, Libra and use courtesy as your strength. Pay attention, Scorpio because a major flaw will be revealed. Temptations abound Sagittarius so you must resist. You’re busy, Capricorn but try to fit in a nap, very now and then. Say yes to an interesting invitation Aquarius. Pisces, flattery now may lead to regret later.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries, an ideal day for doing group-based work

Prioritize friendship over all else. An ideal day for doing group-based work, or engaging in conversations in platonic relationships. Let unexpected opportunities come later to activate your talents. Mars rules your sign so A, L and E are the alphabets to provide support. Numbers 1 and 8 and the colours red and orange will bring charm.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Good day for Taurus to send job applications

Reach for the stars as you are set to make productive career moves towards your goals. An ideal day for sending out job applications, connecting with coworkers, or devoting energy to work projects. A strong need for action can be prompted. Venus is your ruling planet so white colour should turn out favourable. Numbers 2 and 7 and alphabets V, U and B are likely to turn things around for you.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini must try to gain fresh knowledge

You need to satisfy your curious mind with fresh knowledge. You are encouraged to seek adventure and embrace educational efforts.It will get easier to strike an equilibrium between head and heart. Mercury is ruling your sign and the alphabets C, K and G should serve with benefit. Numbers 3 and 6 and the yellow hue will be your guiding light.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer regular soothing

You require sweet-talking and regular soothing. Seek out that closeness through a close confidante or a lover. An ideal day for journaling and therapy to help your feelings get some air. Changes to long-term goals are initiated. Include number 4 and alphabets D and H to accentuate your personality. Let the colour milky white be lucky as the Moon rules your sign.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Golden is the colour of the day for Leo

You may contemplate your close partnerships today as your need for intimacy and to feel heard in one-on-one’s is intensified. It will get easier for intimate communications to run smoothly. Career changes that need to be made are illuminated. The Sun rules your sign so the colour golden will be lucky for you. Number 5 and alphabets M and T will prove beneficial for you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Numbers 3 and 8 are lucky for Virgo

Things run smoothly for you at the moment so embrace easy-going flow. Your attention may be directed towards pending errands. An ideal day to chip away at projects to feel balance between head and heart. Fresh insights will come to your big picture vision. The colour green and alphabets T, P and N will be lucky for you. The numbers 3 and 8 are favourable because Mercury rules your sign.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra may indulge in romantic sensibilities

Pleasure reigns supreme so save any labor for another time. Let yourself immerse in creative activities and indulge in romantic sensibilities. An ideal day to take the lead and share your story. Expect surprising conversations on the romantic front. Venus is your ruling planet so light colours will guide you. Let alphabets T and R and numbers 2 and 7 bring reassurance in your progress.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Go in for soulful conversations, Scorpio

Tuck yourself away from the bitter truths of the world. You may want to keep things low-key and cozy up in the comfort of your home. An ideal day for therapeutic endeavors and soulful conversations. Minor changes in a partnership can occur. Mars rules your sign and alphabets Y and N will become your guide. Bright colours as well as numbers like 8 and 1 will suit you best.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Colour yellow may bring in luck for Sagittarius

You are an entertaining storyteller for those you share your light with. Activate your natural skill today. An ideal day to put energy towards important conversations, or something requiring mental stamina. Changes on the job front will be highlighted. Alphabets D, P, B and the colour yellow will help you. Jupiter is ruling your sign so numbers 9 and 12 should ease your mind.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Alphabets J and K will bring Capricorn good luck

You are set to get productive so take advantage of the inspired desire and push ahead. It will get easy to get things done and stay mentally agile. The cosmos may stimulate changes to romantic interests and creative plans. Let luck be by your side with deep colours and numbers like 11 and 10. Saturn is ruling your sign and alphabets J and K will bring you good luck.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius may get lost in their mental world

You may get lost in your mental world and disassociate your mind from your body. Remember to nurture from within and ground back down. You are getting support to express yourself. Any changes to be made on the domestic front are being highlighted. Alphabets such as S and G and numbers 11 and 10 will be lucky for you. Saturn is your ruling planet and you will get support by including deep colours.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces need a restful recharge

Get lost in your own world. You need a restful recharge at the moment where your energy is not drained by other people. An ideal day for vulnerable conversations and therapeutic endeavours. The cosmos may prompt some unexpected insights. The yellow colour and numbers like 9 and 12 guide you. Jupiter is your ruling planet and alphabets C, D, J, and T are lucky for you.

