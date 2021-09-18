Horoscope Today, September 18, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

People of all sun signs must take care of the decisions that they are going to make on the work front. The day is most favourable for Aries, Cancer, Virgo and Libra. If your sun sign is Taurus, Gemini and Leo then make sure you don’t lose your cool during any kind of discussions. Here is a look at what the day has in store for all sun signs:

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries will cherish meeting loved ones

It is a great day for you. All your tasks will be under control and you will cherish meeting your loved ones today. Your lucky numbers and lucky letters for the day are 1,8, L, A and E.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus day will end on a bright note

Be careful with your moves on Saturday as there are chances that you might get aggressive and argumentative. However, the day will end on a bright note as your soul mate may shower you with love. Your lucky numbers and lucky letters for the day are 2,7, Ba, Va, and U.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

For Gemini, day may begin on a stressful note

The day may begin on a stressful note for you as some or the other tension will keep you occupied. The nervousness may lead to you feeling uneasy. However, things will get better as the day progresses. Your lucky numbers and lucky letters for the day are 3,7,Ka, Chha, and Gha.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer likely to spend quality time with loved ones

You are likely to spend some quality time with your loved ones and may also make special efforts for them. Long term relationships will be beneficial and will progress in a favourable direction. Letters for the day are Ha and, Da; while the number suitable for the day is 4.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo need to be patient today

Your tasks will get completed but you may not immediately get the result. Be patient as your hard work will not go in vain. Your favourable number is 5 and lucky alphabets include, Ma, and Ta.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo’s problems may come to end today

It is a good day for you as your problems that have been continuing for a long time may come to an end. You may have to make some extra effort in resolving issues. The day towards the end will be quite relaxing and will allow you time to socialise. Your lucky numbers and lucky letters for the day are 3,8 ,Pa, Tha, and Na.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra, be mindful while making decisions

You are likely to impress people with your extraordinary abilities. You are likely to get some clarity on your career front. Be mindful while making decisions today, as they impact your future in the longer run. Your lucky numbers are 2,7 and your lucky letters are Ra, Ta.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio may end up saving some money

The day will be filled with love for you as you and your partner will get some exclusive time with each other. The environment at home will also be quite at ease. There are chances that you may end up saving some money. Your lucky numbers are 1, 8 and your lucky letters are Na and Ya.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

An action packed day likely for Sagittarius

The day will be action packed for you. The workload will keep you on your toes. Make sure you don’t end up taking too much stress as it may have an ill impact on your health. Towards the evening you are likely to have more time to yourself. If you have a partner then there are chances that the two of you will be spending some quality time together. Your lucky numbers are 9, 12 and your lucky letters are Bha, Dha, and Pha.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn likely to get appreciation at work

If you are at a position of power in your work place then your day is likely to be beneficial. Remember that your efforts and honesty will take you a long way and will also bear fruit in the current project that you are working on. You also have the possibility of getting appreciated at work by seniors. Your lucky numbers are 10, 11 and your lucky letters are Kha and Ja.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius likely to make crucial decisions

You are likely to make crucial decisions for the future. If you are confused between choosing a higher education or a personality development course, then you may get some clarity on that front. Those involved in business or finance may have a favourable day. Your lucky numbers are 10, 11 and your lucky letters are Ga, Sa, Sha, and Sh

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

An emotional day for Pisces

Make sure you have a good control on your emotions as there are chances that you may take decisions while being emotional and not practical. Try to be more calculative in your move and don’t spend a lot of time thinking about chasing money. Your lucky numbers are 9, 12 and your lucky letters are Da, Cha, Jha, and Tha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here