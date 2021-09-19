Horoscope Today, September 19, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aquarius, Leo, Gemini, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

The day is extremely favourable for Aries and Sagittarius. Taurus are advised to consult a wise friend before venturing into a business, while Gemini should keep their language polite and respectful. Positive changes in the attitude of Leo will delight their family. Virgo will not have a good run-in office, workplace politics might cause unnecessary stress. Capricorn and Pisces are advisedto not lend money, as they havenegligible chances of it coming back.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries will triumph over rivals and competitors

The day would be favourable to you as not only you will triumph over rivals and competitors, but will also be able to resolve some family-related problem. People associated with politics will use their diplomatic prowess to execute a big task. Your lucky numbers, colour, and letters for the day are 1,8, red, L, A and E, respectively.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus must take advice only from a wise friend

It would be better if you take advice from a wise friend before venturing into something. You might have to travel for office-related work and high-rank officials should keep important papers with care and safety. Don’t let over-confidence get to your head. White is your lucky colour and you should draw support from numbers 2,7 and lucky letters Ba, Va, and U.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini need to be careful to avoid loss in business

You are advised to not give unsolicited advice in matters of other people. There are chances that you might commit some minor mistakes that can lead to big losses. Keep your language polite and respectful while speaking with others, wear bright yellow to keep your mindset positive. The day is favourable for people in the tour and travel business. Numbers 3,7 and letters Ka, Chha, and Gha are for you.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer will get respect from your rivals too

Today, you will get respect from your rivals too. You might go shopping with your family. Due to a lack of confidence, you will not be able to focus on your work. It is suggested that you should try new approach and strategy in the business. Milky colour will draw you luck, while Letters Ha, Da and number 4 are suitable for you.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Past experiences will benefit Leo today

Sportsmen/sportswomen might achieve big success in their careers. Past experiences will benefit you today. Positive changes in your attitude will delight your family. You are advised to pay extra attention to your father’s health. Your favourable number is 5 and the lucky alphabets are Ma, and Ta.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo might have to face workplace politics

Virgo, you might have to face workplace politics. Some unnecessary matters will cause you stress today. You are advised to not argue with high-rank officials. The day is favourable to medical students. Green is your color for today while numbers and letters favourable for you are 3,8 ,Pa, Tha, and Na.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Some unexpected problems might confront Libra

Today, some unexpected problems might confront you. Occult and mystical practices will attract you. Some sort of allergy or heat might cause health problems. You will be worried about your income too. Wear white to calm your mind and meditate in the morning. Your lucky numbers are 2,7 and lucky letters for you are Ra, Ta.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Red is the colour of the day for Scorpio

Trust issues might crawl into your marital relationship, avoid it. Students might feel that they are not getting expected support from their teachers. However, it is advised that they must remain fully focused on their studies. Mother’s health might trouble you. A lunch date with your partner might cheer you up. Your lucky numbers are 1, 8, lucky colour is red, and the lucky letters are Na and Ya.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Builders with Sagittarius sign may get excellent offers

You might get an invitation to participate in a big business meeting. Builders can get some excellent offers today. You will make remarkable use of your talent and skills. Spending some time with your loved ones will keep you sane. Colour Yellow, numbers 9, 12 and letters Bha, Dha, and Pha will support you today.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn, don’t get involved in others’ disputes

Don’t get involved in others’ disputes. Take care of your health and avoid consuming fried and heavy street food. Some problems might crop up in an important work. You are advised to not lend money today, as chances are negligible of its coming back. Don’t trust unknown and newly acquainted people. Lucky colour, number, and letters are Cyan, 10,11, Kha, Ja, respectively.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius will ponder over renovation of home

The day is highly favourable for starting a new job. Today, your daily routine will remain disciplined. You will ponder over renovation of your home, there are chances that you might purchase a new property too. The problem of cash crunch will most probably get resolved. For Aquarius too, Cyan is the lucky colour, while lucky numbers are 10, 11 and your lucky letters are Ga, Sa, Sha, and Sh.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces might get attracted to an extramarital affair

You might get attracted to an extramarital affair. Joint and knee pain might trouble you today. Don’t lend money asyou will not get the money back from borrowers. Your ill temper and talkativeness will affect your relationships, negatively. There are chances that you may invest money in insurance. Colour Yellow, numbers 9, 12 and letters Da, Cha, Jha, and Tha will bring you luck today.

