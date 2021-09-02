Horoscope Today, September 2, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

You could feel like you’re screaming into a void. The date is not ideal to seal a deal. It will be difficult to grab the undivided attention of those around you. Careful before spouting off anything that you can’t back up. Also ensure that you read the fine print before jumping into any offers. You could be easily swayed by a smooth talker during this period. Aries should take a moment to marvel at their victories. Cancer should remember support is available to you at every moment. Virgo should rekindle their romance with their beloved and spend quality time.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries should refrain from taking any major decisions

The path ahead seems to be obscured. This planetary alignment is infamous for diminishing energy levels, confusing your current trajectory and increasing idealized thinking. You are not likely to see things as they truly are so refrain from taking any major decisions today. Numbers 8 and 1 will help things to work in your favour. Alphabets A, L and E will turn things around because Mars rules your sign.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

White colour will guide Taurus

The planetary aspect defuses the current endeavors and romantic interests you’re pursuing, with a haze of confusion around progress. Hold off on making important choices because it is hard to carve reality out from the fog. Alphabets B, V and U will add to your charm. Venus rules your sign and numbers 2 and 7 and white colour will guide you.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini should prioritize family

Prioritize your family. The stars are likely to create confusion related to your home environment and the present career trajectory. Steer clear from pulling the trigger on significant choices until the fog clears. Mercury rules your planet so alphabets K, C, G will guide you. Numbers 3 and 6 and colour yellow will assist you.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer should focus on writing projects

You may find it difficult to speak clearly as the stars create a mental fog. Aim to cultivate rich inspiration rather than let the mind deceive you. Focus on writing projects and sensitive communications instead of ventures that require hard and fast logic. Moon rules your sign so number 4 will bring you luck. The colour milky white and alphabets 4, are D, and H favours you

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo must keep an eye on finances today

Keep an eye on your finances today. You’re subject to making regretful investments in that arena today. Don’t pull the trigger till the fog clears. You may find yourself at a loss in your ongoing relationship story. Aim to cultivate softness rather than demand clarity. Sun rules your sign so number 5 will assist you. Alphabets M, and T and the golden colour brings you luck.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Green is the colour of the day for Virgo

You have a tendency to bend backward to help others so be mindful of this habit today. The stars will bring confusion or deceptive thinking into your close bonds and equations. Hold off when it comes to long-term commitments. Mercury rules your sign so turn to numbers 3 and 8 for luck. Alphabets P, T and N and the colour green will help you in your ventures.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra must try to expand imagination

Slow your pace and expand your imagination. Aim to flow into a relaxed mindset rather than try to go against the grain. The stars fill the day with overly-romanticized and confused energy. You may not see your current work circumstances so hold off on making major transitions. Venus rules your sign so alphabets R and T will guide you. Light colours and numbers 2 and 7 will suit you best.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio should aim to give in to new creative concepts

The current planetary pairing is notorious for lowering energy levels, blurring lines, and increasing confusion. If you feel reality is slipping, don’t fret. Aim to give in to new creative concepts and consume from the well of inspiration offered by this aspect. Mars rules your sign so numbers 1 and 8 will assist you. Bright colours and alphabets N and Y accentuate your personality.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Numbers 9 and 12 may bring in luck for Sagittarius

The universe may find you lost in confusion around your progressing trajectory. This planetary aspect is likely to fog over the path. Sit back and listen to the messages seeping through rather than demanding answers and stumbling into walls. Let luck be on your side with alphabets B, D, P, D. Colour yellow and numbers 9 and 12 and should bring you luck as your sign is ruled by Jupiter.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

An ideal day for Capricorn to welcome writing projects

The current planetary aspect creates a sense of confusion around the bigger trajectory and challenges to step out of your comfort zone. An ideal day to welcome writing projects and get lost in fantasy. Let things flow rather than demand clarity. Alphabets K, J and deep colours are lucky for you. Saturn rules your planet and numbers 10, 11 will ease your mind.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Deep colours may favour Aquarius today

The stars can have you running up debt and entering into confusing commitments. Try to hold off on making major purchases and refrain from alliances that require merged finances. Focus towards striking things off your to-do list instead. Deep colours and numbers 10 and 11 will guide you. Saturn rules your planet and alphabets G and S will be lucky for you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces should keep an eye on close relationships

Keep an eye on your close relationships. You’re prone to seeing through rose-tinted glasses. The universe will highlight over-idealization and illusory thinking around relationships. Aim to make sure everyone is being honest, so have the good time you’re craving. Let alphabets D, C, J, and T and yellow will support you. Jupiter rules your sign as numbers 9 and 12 bring you luck.

